What's new

Audio leak: Ejaz Chaudhary allegedly demands Rs10 million from PTI ticket-seeker

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
14,857
13
31,321
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Chaudhary says there is no limit for donations to the party and ticket-seekers need to take decision swiftly
182013453de73a9.jpg

An audio leak of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ejaz Chaudhry and PTI ticket aspirant Chaudhary Hafeez has been surfaced in which Ejaz Chaudhary was purportedly asking Rs10 million if any ticket aspirant wanted to meet party supremo Khan.

Ejaz Chaudhry revealed that there is no limit of donations for Shaukat Khanum.

In audio leak, a person said, “I am Chaudhry Hafeez from Nawab Shahwala but talking from Islamabad and want a ticket from Rana Shaukat for PP-114.”

Chaudhry Hafeez allegedly questioned how much the donation should be and how much it would be the cost for the party ticket. The caller pleaded that he wanted to donate so he meet Imran Khan.

Ijaz Chaudhary said that it should be above Rs10 million to meet the PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

On which Chaudhry Hafeez said that above 10 means Rs10 million, to which, Ejaz Chowdhury said: “Yes, above one.”

After that, Chaudhry Hafeez asks how much money he needed to deposit for the party tickets? and also asked how much he needed to deposit for Shaukat Khanum (Memorial Hospital)? To which Ejaz Chaudhary replied, whatever you want to give for Shaukat Khanum is his choice.

Chaudhary Hafeez said he would deposit the money absolutely and should he call them before the holidays or later, to which Ijaz Chaudhary replied,“ No, no, no, they are giving tickets in a day or two.“
www.samaaenglish.tv

Audio leak: Ejaz Chaudhary allegedly demands Rs10 million from PTI ticket-seeker

Chaudhary says there is no limit for donations to the party and ticket-seekers need to take decision swiftly
www.samaaenglish.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
In leaked audio, Fawad Chaudhry allegedly insists on meeting CJP Bandial
Replies
8
Views
236
villageidiot
villageidiot
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI forms three-member committee to join JI's bid for talks with govt
Replies
12
Views
228
BamsiBey
B
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Another audio of PTI's Ali Amin Gandapur surfaces amid fears of Imran Khan's arrest
Replies
3
Views
410
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Khawaja Asif defamation suit: Imran admits $3m given to HBG Group for ‘investment’
Replies
3
Views
234
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sanaullah urges CJP to take notice of Elahi’s alleged audio leak
2 3
Replies
38
Views
1K
Azad_ Kashmiri
Azad_ Kashmiri

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom