Audio leak: Ejaz Chaudhary allegedly demands Rs10 million from PTI ticket-seeker

Chaudhary says there is no limit for donations to the party and ticket-seekers need to take decision swiftlyEjaz Chaudhry revealed that there is no limit of donations for Shaukat Khanum.In audio leak, a person said, “I am Chaudhry Hafeez from Nawab Shahwala but talking from Islamabad and want a ticket from Rana Shaukat for PP-114.”Chaudhry Hafeez allegedly questioned how much the donation should be and how much it would be the cost for the party ticket. The caller pleaded that he wanted to donate so he meet Imran Khan.Ijaz Chaudhary said that it should be above Rs10 million to meet the PTI Chairman Imran Khan.On which Chaudhry Hafeez said that above 10 means Rs10 million, to which, Ejaz Chowdhury said: “Yes, above one.”After that, Chaudhry Hafeez asks how much money he needed to deposit for the party tickets? and also asked how much he needed to deposit for Shaukat Khanum (Memorial Hospital)? To which Ejaz Chaudhary replied, whatever you want to give for Shaukat Khanum is his choice.Chaudhary Hafeez said he would deposit the money absolutely and should he call them before the holidays or later, to which Ijaz Chaudhary replied,“ No, no, no, they are giving tickets in a day or two.“