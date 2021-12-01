Audi Pakistan Has Imported 48 Units of E-Tron GT to Pakistan - Startup Pakistan - Startups, Technology and Business News From Pakistan Due to different tax breaks on EV imports, demand for luxury electric vehicles (EVs) is fastly increasing in Pakistan. Vehicles like the Tesla Model S, Porsche Taycan, and Audi E-Tron SUVs are becoming very common on Pakistan roads. One of the common EV Companies in Pakistan, Audi Pakistan has...

(Image Source : Cars of Pakistan, COP)Due to different tax breaks on EV imports, demand for luxury electric vehicles (EVs) is fastly increasing in Pakistan.Vehicles like the Tesla Model S, Porsche Taycan, and Audi E-Tron SUVs are becoming very common on Pakistan roads.One of the common EV Companies in Pakistan, Audi Pakistan has recently imported 48 units of the E-Tron GT to Pakistan up till now. The RS E-Tron GT, which is Audi’s flagship electric vehicle, accounts for five of the 48 units.However, it is to be noted that, despite the fact that the E-Tron GT’s price ranges from Rs. 21.5 million to Rs. 29.5 million, it’s in high demand in Pakistan.