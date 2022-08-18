Attractions in New York, Suggestions needed

Hello



So my wife was arguing with me today that we didn’t go anywhere in 2022 so far, so I ended up booking a ticket to New York between 14-19th of September as a surprise for her.



Now the tickets are sorted, I realised the prices of hotels have gone up very quickly and I can barely find anything around Manhattan area within my budget.



Any recommendations where I can live in New York if I can’t find the hotel in Manhattan?



Also any must visit places in NYC? And what about the transportation in NYC? When I check the route from Google maps from anywhere to Times Square it looks like it either suggests to take a taxi or use buses. I don’t see many suggestions for subway/underground? How is the transportation network and is it easy to travel around using public transport?



Your suggestions will be highly appreciated as I literally have no idea about NYC besides having heard the names of Times Square, Manhattan, Brooklyn bridge, Central Park and Statue of Liberty.



Also, how far is Fort Lee from the main attractions as I see few hotels available in that area but I am guessing it’s probably not even in NY and will lack public transportation?