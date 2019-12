The all powerful bureaucracy couldn't protect an AC, and it's a shame that her superiors let her be defenceless against these little pieces of $-hits.



Imagine a person trying to do good for this country and then a charged student mullah kills you in blink of an eye. The state of affairs is helpless.



Let's not just complain, but I'd like to members to share their opinion on how we can get out of this new formed extremism since the days of 2017 dharna of TLP.



Before that, we hung Mumtaz Qadri and there was no violence but TLP seems to have given a new soul to extremists of Khatm-e-Nabuwat ghost.

Click to expand...