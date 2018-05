50% of its capacity last year

I haven’t seen a yield so low since I started working in 1995

Pakistan could see itself drop out of the list as climate change and water scarcity hinder production.

There’s water shortage as well. All these have adversely affected not only mango production but also agriculture as a whole

Pakistan is the seventh most vulnerable country to global warming and subsequently, climate change.

there was an urgent need for research and policymaking to deal with the issue of climate change.

Other countries have already started dealing with the global warming issue. But unfortunately, Pakistan has lagged behind that could imperil the country’s food security.