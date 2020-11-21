What's new

Featured Attempts that aim to sabotage CPEC are doomed to fail - firmly supporting Pakistan in cracking down terrorist forces : China

Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

Jan 20, 2016
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
news.cgtn.com

Beijing: any scheme to sabotage China-Pakistan Economic Corridor won't succeed

China on Friday reaffirmed its support to Pakistan in fighting terrorist forces and stressed that any scheme to sabotage the building of an economic corridor linking the two countries will not succeed.
Updated 2020.11.20 18:01 GMT+8

CGTN

Photo taken on January 29, 2018 shows a view of Gwadar Port in southwest Pakistan's Gwadar. The port is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. /Xinhua





Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a question about Pakistan's recent allegations against India.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi last week accused India of sponsoring terrorism aimed at destabilizing the country. Babar Iftikhar, Pakistan's military spokesman, said Indian intelligence agents were targeting development projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The officials said they had evidence to back the allegations.

Zhao said China opposes any form of terrorism and double standards on anti-terrorism, calling on countries in the region to jointly fight terrorism and maintain common security.

China appreciates Pakistan's contributions to the global fight against terrorism and firmly supports its anti-terrorism efforts, he said.

Noting that the CPEC is a pilot program under the Belt and Road Initiative, he said it will not only boost economic development in the two countries, but also promote interconnectivity and common prosperity in the region.

"We are confident in the successful construction and operation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor with the support from the international community and joint efforts with Pakistan," the spokesperson said. "We also believe that any scheme to sabotage the construction of the corridor will not succeed."
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

Jan 20, 2016
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Trango Towers said:
America is using India and India will get butt fckd if it carried on
www.hindustantimes.com

Spotlight on Ladakh, China secretly made moves in central, Sikkim and eastern sectors

While Hindustan Times has already reported the PLA’s force accretion in East Ladakh, something that reduces the chances of the status quo ante being restored at friction points, Indian military commanders are concerned about the build-up across the LAC, from Kaurik Pass in Himachal Pradesh to...
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com


Spotlight on Ladakh, China secretly made moves in central, Sikkim and eastern sectors
 
Mar 4, 2010
Country
India
Location
Singapore
CPEC investment has already come to a halt, the cow has stopped giving milk.
Maulana's are starting to speak against China and some of the prominent ones are already dying from covid in 24 hours of being ill, without any ventilator.
Whole world knows and Musharraf is on video making admissions about Pak state sponsored terrorism, Imran Khan is on record saying Osama Bin Ladin was a hero.
This whole scenario is like a serial thief shouting that nobody shall rob my home. These words seemed to be tailored just for local audience.
Few days ago Global Times published an article affirming India that China is a 3rd party to the Kashmir dispute and whatever is the outcome, CPEC should be unaffected - but in reality, India doesn't support China's belt and road initiative and CPEC passing through Kashmir is super high risk investment for China.
 
Dec 27, 2019
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Avatar said:
CPEC investment has already come to a halt, the cow has stopped giving milk.
Maulana's are starting to speak against China and some of the prominent ones are already dying from covid in 24 hours of being ill, without any ventilator.
Whole world knows and Musharraf is on video making admissions about Pak state sponsored terrorism, Imran Khan is on record saying Osama Bin Ladin was a hero.
This whole scenario is like a serial thief shouting that nobody shall rob my home. These words seemed to be tailored just for local audience.
Few days ago Global Times published an article affirming India that China is a 3rd party to the Kashmir dispute and whatever is the outcome, CPEC should be unaffected - but in reality, India doesn't support China's belt and road initiative and CPEC passing through Kashmir is super high risk investment for China.
We have your monkey...kalbushan did not come to fix electric motors in baluchistan he came to sabotage CPEC and kill innocent civilians.... India is a terrorist state and actively funding terrorists to destabilize Pakistan because you don't have the balls to fight Pakistan on LOC what happened on diwali showed how IA fares against Pakistan.... BJP is exposed your own generals and officers claim balakot was for achieving political objectives and failed miserably rest assured India will be exposed as a terrorist state....
 
Aug 24, 2014
Country
Pakistan
Location
Qatar
Avatar said:
CPEC investment has already come to a halt, the cow has stopped giving milk.
Maulana's are starting to speak against China and some of the prominent ones are already dying from covid in 24 hours of being ill, without any ventilator.
Whole world knows and Musharraf is on video making admissions about Pak state sponsored terrorism, Imran Khan is on record saying Osama Bin Ladin was a hero.
This whole scenario is like a serial thief shouting that nobody shall rob my home. These words seemed to be tailored just for local audience.
Few days ago Global Times published an article affirming India that China is a 3rd party to the Kashmir dispute and whatever is the outcome, CPEC should be unaffected - but in reality, India doesn't support China's belt and road initiative and CPEC passing through Kashmir is super high risk investment for China.
converting communities into hinduism, killing innocent for having any kind of meat, Kashmiries are living in open jail.1 million army trying to control one state but cant, destroying place of worships by majority, raping women under government protection, supporting ISIS openly, hired Terrorist PM to run india and making delhi a rape capital. with many more starts which is hard to put on india's 56 inches chest.
will die soon, burried under own weight or burn by the fire they throw in neighbour.
india is a cancer for humanity.
 
May 23, 2017
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
On the other side of the paradigm there is still Australia, Japan and U.S etc to consider.

But yes this is a success for Pakistan.

I still say we need diversification and better expertise in our foreign relations. Not uncles who lie down in downward dog yoga position when they see gori chamri.
 
May 1, 2007
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Avatar said:
his whole scenario is like a serial thief shouting that nobody shall rob my home
Only that the thief in this whole scenario is India which has been shouting through the roof due to criminal negligence of successive Pakistani governments of Nawaz and Zardari but no more. India is now being exposed for a terrorist sponsored nation that it always have been. Take note of Chinese statement which wasnt there few years back. The reason you are safe is because Daddy Sam is protecting you due to their own agenda but rest of the world will know your true face, just wait and watch.
 
