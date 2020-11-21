CPEC investment has already come to a halt, the cow has stopped giving milk.

Maulana's are starting to speak against China and some of the prominent ones are already dying from covid in 24 hours of being ill, without any ventilator.

Whole world knows and Musharraf is on video making admissions about Pak state sponsored terrorism, Imran Khan is on record saying Osama Bin Ladin was a hero.

This whole scenario is like a serial thief shouting that nobody shall rob my home. These words seemed to be tailored just for local audience.

Few days ago Global Times published an article affirming India that China is a 3rd party to the Kashmir dispute and whatever is the outcome, CPEC should be unaffected - but in reality, India doesn't support China's belt and road initiative and CPEC passing through Kashmir is super high risk investment for China.