Attempts being made to ‘update our software’, Imran alleges

.,.,.,April 20, 2023LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday claimed that “total fascism” prevailed in Pakistan as he referred to the crackdown on his party supporters and leaders by the coalition government.Mr Khan tweeted that Pakistan had descended into becoming a ‘banana republic’, where there was no rule of law and only the law of jungle triumphed. It was clear that this reign of terror was not controlled by the PDM puppets but by another force that sees itself totally above the law, the former premier claimed.“Our people are abducted and afterwards sham FIRs are registered. As bail in one FIR is granted, another FIR pops up,” he wondered and claimed that there were over 145 FIRs against him. “It is a circus of FIRs,” he added.Mr Khan stated that the caretaker of his Banigala residence, the cook employed at his Zaman Park residence, social media team member Azhar Mashwani, Waqas and his security in charge Ghumman were abducted and tortured in a bid to “update their software” — a euphemism for getting them to change their tune.He said PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur got bail in one case but another FIR against him popped up and then another, with police eventually taking him to Lahore.Despite falling ill on the way and being taken to the hospital, Mr Khan regretted, Ali Amin Gandapur was removed from the hospital before his condition could stabilise.