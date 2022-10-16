Attempt to take morcha to RSS headquarters Section 144 promulgated, BMM(Dalit Organization) workers detained

Note: these types of news are not covered by Mainstream media in India, as none of the news media are owned by 800 million OBC SC STs of India.A large number of workers of Bharat Mukti Morcha (BMM) were detained by the police on Thursday. The workers had planned a morcha on RSS Headquarters. BMM leader Waman Meshram had sought permission to hold a rally in Bezonbag, which was denied by the police. Section 144 of CrPC (prevention of gathering of five or more persons was also promulgated.The police had denied permission suspecting tension in the region due o the rally and morcha on RSS Headquarters.BMM along with Bahujan Kranti Morcha,, Rashtriya Magasvargiya Morcha, Bharatiya Yuva Berojgar Morcha,, Rashtriya Adivasi Ekta Parishad, Rashtriya Alpasankhyank Morcha and others had joined hands for the proposed march to RSS Headquarters.Gaurav Kitkule of BMM, in a press conference in Amravati, has announced the proposed morcha and a rally under chairmanship of Meshram at Bezonbag ground. Later the workers had planned to march to RSS Headquarters in Mahal area. Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court had refused permission to the rally and morcha.Thursday morning a large number of police personnel were deployed and Section144 announced. The workers had gathered on the spot and were detained by the police.The leaders had alleged that RSS is planning to amend the Constitution of India. BJP is winning elections by tampering with the EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) and paper trail counting. Allegations of RSS forecefully converting taribals to Hindu religion and supporting Hindu terrorism.Exact number of workers detained was not known.