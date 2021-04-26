What's new

Attempt to Hijack Virtual Geneva Forum 2020

denel

denel

These are eye opening articles; we all need to pay attention to the action by the state paid actors on this and other platforms.

www.phayul.com

Opinion: CCP's Troll Soldiers Attempt to Hijack Virtual Geneva Forum 2020 - Phayul

Phayul.com is one of the most popular & successful Tibetan news website in English. With daily readers touching over 12,500 and still growing. It features news and views on Tibet.
nationalinterest.org

The Accelerationists: The Chinese Kids Who Plan to Blow Up the Party by Egging It On

From the author: "One of their tactics is to swamp official tip lines with reports of minor or even made-up misbehaviors: song lyrics that could be interpreted as unpatriotic, or video games that allow players to break the law. The idea is to break the Party by forcing it to enforce all of its...
G

grandmaster

oh yeah, You call people having opposite opinions CCP troll soldiers. the same, everyone call you India troll soldier, Australia troll soldier, US troll soldier...
 
dbc

dbc

Please update your flags so I can appropriately classify you an India troll, Aussie troll or....US troll :lol:

Just joking..but yes please update your flags I believe it is necessitated by forum rules.
 
A

AViet

No one here want to take your bait. Get back to your s hole called South Africa.
 
B

Beast

@PakSword @waz @WebMaster

Look at this forumer trying to step overboard with all this name calling and targeting. I think we need some action against him.
Looks like its no different from those falungong website.

Phayul.com - Wikipedia

en.m.wikipedia.org en.m.wikipedia.org

Phayul.com (Fatherland in Tibetan) is a leading English language news portal.[2][3] website that publishes news and opinion about Tibet and Tibet-in-exile. Created in 2001 by Tibetan exiles in India,[1][4] it is published in the English language from Dharamsala.[2] The site also includes book reviews, stories, essays, and a discussion forum. Its director is Tenzin Norsang Lateng and the editor is Kalsang Rinchen.[5]
 
Last edited:
denel

denel

Dude: This is an actual post. What is your problem?

Speak to the article. This is a free forum to discuss. In the day of cyber warfare, this is a significant concern.
 
B

Beast

Nice title to pick purposely. We know the trouble u try to create together with striver44.

This is not a recent news. You must have a lot of free time digging anti China news be it garbage or trash source.
 
PakSword

PakSword

I think in the current era, every country is trying to control whatever social media/ online space they are finding to push its narrative.

The US has been doing that for so long.. Israel, India.. even Pakistan to some extent.. This is the fifth generation war that is being fought without ammunition.

@denel please be careful with the titles and using questionable sources. May I know what's this Phayul?
 
denel

denel

Absolutely will do - point taken. It is a Tibetan site; that is probably why they are getting into arms.
 
G

Ghost Hobbit

They don't even understand that hey're transparent....you can easily identify which of them is promoting an agenda.
 
