What's new

Attempt on Imran Khan's Life: Has Pakistan Army Lost Popular Support?

R

RiazHaq

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 31, 2009
6,216
69
8,107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
www.southasiainvestor.com

Attempt on Imran Khan's Life: Has Pakistan Army Lost Popular Support?

Multiple polls over the years have found that the Pakistani military has traditionally enjoyed widespread popular support in the country. ...
www.southasiainvestor.com www.southasiainvestor.com

Multiple polls over the years have found that the Pakistani military has traditionally enjoyed widespread popular support in the country. This support has been particularly strong among the urban middle class Pakistanis who have now become the backbone of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party which has accused the Pakistani military of orchestrating an assassination attempt against the former Prime Minister. The events of the last several months, particularly this week's assassination attempt on the PTI chief's life, are forcing the people to choose sides. By-election results and huge attendance of the PTI rallies confirm that most of the people are supporting Imran Khan over the military.
Pakistan's Ex PM Imran Khan and Current Army Chief General Bajwa

Some Pakistani political analysts have long speculated about the possibility of the loss of public support for the Pakistani military. Back in 2019, I met Sohail Warraich, a senior journalist and political analyst as well as a popular host of "Ek Din Geo K Sath" aired on Geo TV channel. Warraich was visiting Silicon Valley to record an episode of "Ek Din Geo K Sath" with a successful Pakistani entrepreneur named Osman Rashid. Warraich said he believes the rise of Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) were enabled by the support of the military and the middle class. Middle class support for the military will eventually fade and there will eventually be conflict between the two. It could lead to significant political changes in the country.

Osman Rashid invited me and a few other Pakistani-American friends to meet Warraich over dinner at his Los Altos home. In response to my question about about the current state of affairs in Pakistan, Warraich shared his insights below:

1. Pakistan's middle class is rising and increasingly asserting itself in politics.

2. Pakistani military is the most dominant force in the country. It enjoys broad support among the middle class Pakistanis.

3. The rise of Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) have been enabled by the support of the military and the middle class.

4. Middle class support for the military will eventually fade and there will be conflict between the two. It could lead to significant political changes in the country.

Will there be yet another Martial Law in the country? Past Martial Laws in Pakistan have had the support of the people. A Gallup poll conducted immediately after the 1999 coup showed that 75% of respondents supported the military takeover, while less than 10% supported restoring Mr. Nawaz Sharif's government. The situation today is very different. It is more likely today that the Pakistani military will back down and conceded to Imran Khan's demand for fresh elections.

Related Links:

Haq's Musings

South Asia Investor Review

Two-thirds of Pakistanis Support Imran Khan's Demand For Fresh Elections

Prime Minister Imran Khan's Performance

75% of Pakistanis Supported 1999 Coup Against Nawaz Sharif's Government

Textile Boom in Pakistan

Construction and Manufacturing Driving Pakistan's Recovery

Demographic Dividend and Record Remittances

Mobile Phone Manufacturing in Pakistan

Covid Crisis in India

Pakistan's COVID Handling

Riaz Haq's Youtube Channel

PakAlumni: Pakistani Social Network


www.southasiainvestor.com

Attempt on Imran Khan's Life: Has Pakistan Army Lost Popular Support?

Multiple polls over the years have found that the Pakistani military has traditionally enjoyed widespread popular support in the country. ...
www.southasiainvestor.com www.southasiainvestor.com
 
Last edited:
D

diligence

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2020
240
-2
482
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
RiazHaq said:
www.southasiainvestor.com

Attempt on Imran Khan's Life: Has Pakistan Army Lost Popular Support?

Multiple polls over the years have found that the Pakistani military has traditionally enjoyed widespread popular support in the country. ...
www.southasiainvestor.com www.southasiainvestor.com

Multiple polls over the years have found that the Pakistani military has traditionally enjoyed widespread popular support in the country. This support has been particularly strong among the urban middle class Pakistanis who have now become the backbone of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party which has accused the Pakistani military of orchestrating an assassination attempt against the former Prime Minister. The events of the last several months, particularly this week's assassination attempt on the PTI chief's life, are forcing the people to choose sides. By-election results and huge attendance of the PTI rallies confirm that most of the people are supporting Imran Khan over the military.
Pakistan's Ex PM Imran Khan and Current Army Chief General Bajwa

Some Pakistani political analysts have long speculated about the possibility of the loss of public support for the Pakistani military. Back in 2019, I met Sohail Warraich, a senior journalist and political analyst as well as a popular host of "Ek Din Geo K Sath" aired on Geo TV channel. Warraich was visiting Silicon Valley to record an episode of "Ek Din Geo K Sath" with a successful Pakistani entrepreneur named Osman Rashid. Warraich said he believes the rise of Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) were enabled by the support of the military and the middle class. Middle class support for the military will eventually fade and there will eventually be conflict between the two. It could lead to significant political changes in the country.

Osman Rashid invited me and a few other Pakistani-American friends to meet Warraich over dinner at his Los Altos home. In response to my question about about the current state of affairs in Pakistan, Warraich shared his insights below:

1. Pakistan's middle class is rising and increasingly asserting itself in politics.

2. Pakistani military is the most dominant force in the country. It enjoys broad support among the middle class Pakistanis.

3. The rise of Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) have been enabled by the support of the military and the middle class.

4. Middle class support for the military will eventually fade and there will be conflict between the two. It could lead to significant political changes in the country.

Will there be yet another Martial Law in the country? Past Martial Laws in Pakistan have had the support of the people. A Gallup poll conducted immediately after the 1999 coup showed that 75% of respondents supported the military takeover, while less than 10% supported restoring Mr. Nawaz Sharif's government. The situation today is very different. It is more likely today that the Pakistani military will back down and conceded to Imran Khan's demand for fresh elections.

Related Links:

Haq's Musings

South Asia Investor Review

Two-thirds of Pakistanis Support Imran Khan's Demand For Fresh Elections

Prime Minister Imran Khan's Performance

75% of Pakistanis Supported 1999 Coup Against Nawaz Sharif's Government

Textile Boom in Pakistan

Construction and Manufacturing Driving Pakistan's Recovery

Demographic Dividend and Record Remittances

Mobile Phone Manufacturing in Pakistan

Covid Crisis in India

Pakistan's COVID Handling

Riaz Haq's Youtube Channel

PakAlumni: Pakistani Social Network


www.southasiainvestor.com

Attempt on Imran Khan's Life: Has Pakistan Army Lost Popular Support?

Multiple polls over the years have found that the Pakistani military has traditionally enjoyed widespread popular support in the country. ...
www.southasiainvestor.com www.southasiainvestor.com
Click to expand...
A below average article which is far from the reality of Pakistani politics. Pakistan military has never been a electoral political entity (barring a few military dictators who went to polls in the form of a referendum in the past). How the heck one then can claim that Pakistani military has traditionally enjoyed widespread popular support in the country. When the hypothesis is invalid how this guy's analysis could be valid? But one thing is clear to everyone in the world. If it comes to choosing one from Pak military and a Pakistani politician, Pakistani people (regardless of belonging to the midle-class or not), without a doubt will jump to the military's side. However, a real statesperson with very sound character or very hight moral ground can possibly give a formidable challenge to the mlitary. But here at present, Pakistan is void of any political figure of that stature. Imran Khan is not even close to be such a leader. A person without integrity, principles, and dignity cannot be even a leader leave alone a sound one and on top of that a statesperson. Some people in Pakistan were made to believe of an Imran Khan as a saviour of the nation purely based on propaganda, lies, and falsehood. The four years of his rule have proved to be a disaster for this nation. He broke as many laws of Pakistan as he he could (or in his power). He has been caught red handed stealing gifts from toshakhana, found involved in money laundering, and spending charity money on his political rallies. He is bad-mouthing every constiyutional institution in Pakisan. How much he regards the law of the land can be gauged from the fact that tried to bulldoze every law that came across his way.

All in all, a bullsh!t article not worth wasting time.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan's disqualification: 'Criminal case to be filed on ECP orders
Replies
6
Views
125
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
INDIAPOSITIVE
spying attempt on imran khan foiled
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
RescueRanger
RescueRanger
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Fazl congratulates nation on closure of Imran Khan’s political chapter
2 3
Replies
38
Views
572
AZ1
AZ1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan says can sacrifice life for masses, jail is nothing
Replies
7
Views
162
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
NA-45 by-poll: JUI-F faces setback as Imran Khan defeats Jamil Khan
Replies
3
Views
113
lastofthepatriots
lastofthepatriots

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom