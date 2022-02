Attacks on the Mosques in turkey.

Many of these events are provocations and conspiracies by NATO gladio in Turkiye. While they lose their influence in the country, they trying to touch the nerve endings in this way. This is not one-dimensional, they applies similiar methods on every political segment. They carry out some of these operations with Kck cells and some with feto cells. Mosque provocations, on the other hand, are generally carried out through radical left organizations (mlkp, cephe etc.) that work as a sub-branch of the Kck. These have nothing to do with Kemalism, but marxist leninist fractions. However, stupid political Islamists associate this with Kemalism and act as the advocates of these radical organizations.Especially between 2013 and 2017, an unnamed war of independence was fought in our country.This will for independence is the reason why the Western media is campaigning against Turkiye/Erdogan on this scale. Kemalists gave the greatest support to this will. Remember, kemalists imprisoned by political Islamists with fake lawsuits. When political Islamist idiots imprisoned Turkish patriots, the whole world supported the AKP. Don't be stupid.Scanning 10 years of news and creating a fiction there; accusing a section of the country of terrorism over this is exactly what those who want to activate the fault lines in the country want.As can be seen in this title, the political Islamist bigoted fools come to the hook like a fish.I request the mods to fix the title and give a warning to the person who opened it. There are multiple forum rule violations.This is an open psyop study. If the forum moderator allows this despicable work within their own responsibility, I will not post on the PDF forum again.Needless to say, PDF wishes to be a productive exchange of ideas and not a place of spreading communal, national, political or religiously motivated hatred. Members found involved in such activities would be severely penalized.Social issues such as sexual harassment, rape, child molestation or abuse are not to be used to incite ethnic / nationalistic / race inspired hatred nor political point scoring. PDF management would severely penalize any such threads / posts. If you are a good human being, kindly, be an ally of victims and do not abuse victims for your gains.In today’s era, dubious or doubtful sources are being used by interest groups to twist perceptions of people usually for nefarious means. This is not allowed at PDF. Before you post, kindly, check the source yourself, a good practice is to verify the news from multiple sources before posting it on the site. If you are posting your personal opinion or the opinion of another person then clearly state it to be so, credit the original content. Do not masquerade opinions for news.A special form of trolling whereby, threads or posts aimed at inciting an individual or group of people to be emotionally charged and incite fighting are not allowed. PDF is especially against using such posts or threads to incite hatred against politically belligerent nations or group of people e.g. Indians, Pakistanis or Saudis, Iranians etc. This would only add fuel to the flames. That’s not what PDF stands for.Using politically degrading names are not what PDF stands for and this applies for every country. PDF is politically neutral.You are encouraged to engage in political debates as well as project your own views about the political philosophy that you hold. However, PDF is not a platform for garnering political capital such as votes. Such threads or posts would be penalized. That doesn’t mean that you do not project your views or encourage others to vote, voicing your opinion as to who, in your view, should get to be in power. However, running political ads on behalf of political parties and hijacking the platform/ threads/ posts is not what PDF is for.