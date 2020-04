Attacks on Muslims in the Name of COVID-19 Surge Across India



Despite a nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 threat, attacks on Muslims have increased in different parts of India in the past few days. Not just Muslim persons, but mosques and Muslim-run businesses have also been targetted.



It does appear that the attacks have increased after several people who attended a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi in March, tested positive for the virus.​