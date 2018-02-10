Attacks on Indian Military Camps and Bases

Home Ministry official said the attack on the Sunjuwan camp in Jammu had tell-tale signs of militants based across the border



Rajnath in loop

In the past two years, Afzal Guru Pakisan based outfit has emerged as the common link in at least three attacks on police and Army camps along the Jammu-Pathankot highway. The attack on a CRPF camp in South Kashmir’s Pulwama on December 31 was also carried out by Pakistan based outfits, the official said.

four terrorists who was killed at Pathankot airbase in 2016.

Similar papers were found on the bodies of intruders who were gunned down during an attack on a police post at Rajbagh police station in Kathua in Jammu on March 20, 2015 and the attack on an Army camp in nearby Samba on March 21, 2015. All the cites of the attacks are located within 15-20 kms of the Pakistan border and along National Highway 1A.

Infiltration bids

there were 406 infiltration bids reported in J&K in 2017 and 59 infiltrators were shot dead. In 2015 and 2016 the cases of Infiltration stood at 121 and 371 respectively.