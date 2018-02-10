Attacks on Indian Military Camps and Bases

https://www.hindustantimes.com/indi...re-targeted/story-kPhMqknaDJkRxSfe7wlFKK.html On April 27 2017, three soldiers including an army captain were killed when a group of militants stormed a garrison in south Kashmir’s Kupwara. Two militants were also killed in the attack. The militants were believed to have crossed over from Pakistan. On October 10 2017, suspected militants attacked a Company Operating Base (COB) of the Army at Niausa in Arunachal Pradeshin the morning. No casualty or damage to property was reported in the attack, which police sources said was likely to have been carried out by NSCN(K) insurgents. A group of men fired 5-10 rounds from “ineffective” small firearms and lobbed a Lathode grenade at the COB at Niausa in Longding district at around 1.15 am, Kohima-based defence spokesman Col Chiranjeet Konwer said. The sentries retaliated and the attackers fled. Last year, in a pre-dawn strike on December 31 2017, five CRPF men were killed when heavily armed terrorists carried out a suicide attackon a camp of the paramilitary force in Pulwama district of south Kashmir. This was reportedly the first time local terrorists had carried out a suicide attack, which was claimed by Pakistan-based militant. One of the soldiers died of heart attack during the gun-battle while the other four succumbed to bullet injuries. Feb. 10, 2018. A junior commissioned officer (JCOs) of the Indian army was killed and six others injured as a group of militants stormed the Sunjuwan army camp in Jammu early on Saturday. Officials said Pakistan based militants were behind the terror strike. Army soldiers arrive to take position at the Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu, India, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. (AP)