  Sunday, August 26, 2018

Attacks on Indian Military Camps and Bases

Discussion in 'Indian Defence Forum' started by Hindustani78, Feb 10, 2018.

    https://www.hindustantimes.com/indi...re-targeted/story-kPhMqknaDJkRxSfe7wlFKK.html
    On April 27 2017, three soldiers including an army captain were killed when a group of militants stormed a garrison in south Kashmir’s Kupwara. Two militants were also killed in the attack. The militants were believed to have crossed over from Pakistan.

    On October 10 2017, suspected militants attacked a Company Operating Base (COB) of the Army at Niausa in Arunachal Pradeshin the morning. No casualty or damage to property was reported in the attack, which police sources said was likely to have been carried out by NSCN(K) insurgents. A group of men fired 5-10 rounds from “ineffective” small firearms and lobbed a Lathode grenade at the COB at Niausa in Longding district at around 1.15 am, Kohima-based defence spokesman Col Chiranjeet Konwer said. The sentries retaliated and the attackers fled.

    Last year, in a pre-dawn strike on December 31 2017, five CRPF men were killed when heavily armed terrorists carried out a suicide attackon a camp of the paramilitary force in Pulwama district of south Kashmir. This was reportedly the first time local terrorists had carried out a suicide attack, which was claimed by Pakistan-based militant. One of the soldiers died of heart attack during the gun-battle while the other four succumbed to bullet injuries.

    Feb. 10, 2018. A junior commissioned officer (JCOs) of the Indian army was killed and six others injured as a group of militants stormed the Sunjuwan army camp in Jammu early on Saturday. Officials said Pakistan based militants were behind the terror strike.


    Army soldiers arrive to take position at the Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu, India, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. (AP)
    [​IMG]
     
    Security personnel take positions during a militants attack at Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu on Saturday. (PTI)

    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]

      Two jawans, including a junior commissioner officer, were killed and four persons were injured after suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists attacked the Sunjwan army camp in Jammu and Kashmir. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
      The attack happened on Saturday morning. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
      The Army has cordoned off the area. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
      JCO Madan Lal Choudhary and his daughter were injured as terrorists stormed into the camp and opened fire. Choudhary later succumbed to injuries. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
      Officials said the terrorists have been cornered in one of the family quarters and the operation is underway. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
      Authorities have ordered closure of schools in Sunjwan belt, PTI reported. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
      The Indian Air Force has sprung into action, para commandoes were airlifted from Udhampur to Jammu this morning, sources said. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
      High alert has been sounded across the state with the Central Reserve Police and state police sealing off roads around the area. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
      Sources said the terrorists appeared to have entered the camp, in two groups, from a nullah behind the camp. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
      According to PTI, intelligence inputs had warned an attack on the army or security establishment by JeM in view of the death anniversary of Afzal Guru who was hanged on February 9, 2013 (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
      According to sources, at around 5 am, three to four terrorists entered the JCO family quarters located at the rear side of the army camp. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
    [​IMG]
    A team of security personnel at the Sunjwan Army camp inside an Army vehicle (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

    8.30am: “Around 4:55am, suspicious movement was noticed by the santri. Santri bunker was fired upon and they retaliated. Number of terrorists isn’t known, they’ve been cornered in one of the family quarters,” Jammu inspector general of police SD Singh Jamwal said.

    9.25am: Authorities ordered closure of schools in Sunjuwan belt of Jammu city in the wake of the terror attack on an Army camp.

    9.30am: Home minister Rajnath Singh spoke to J-K DGP over Sunjuwan Army Camp attack and has directed MHA officials to look into the matter, reports ANI news agency.

    9.45am: Fresh gunshots were heard inside the Sunjuwan Army camp during search and combing operation by the security forces on Saturday, just hours after terrorists attacked.

    10am: Soon after the attack, reinforcements of the Army’s special forces and SOG rushed to the spot and cordoned off the whole area amid a fierce gunfight.

    10.45am: Unconfirmed reports said that one Army personnel has died in the gunfight.

    11.15am: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has sprung into action, para commandoes were airlifted from Udhampur to Jammu this morning, IAF sources said. Another aircraft is airborne to airlift para commandos from Sarsawa.

    11.30am: Deeply disturbed by the terrorist attack in Sunjuwan today. My heart goes out to the injured & their families, tweets J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

    11.40am: 2 JCOs killed and six injured in Jammu terror attack: Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Rehman Veeri informed J-K Assembly.

    12.10pm: A colonel rank officer among those injured in Jammu terror attack: J-K Parliamentary affairs minister Abdul Rehman Veeri.

    12.30pm: Parliamentary affairs minister Abdul Rehman Veeri informed the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly that Subedar Maganlal and Subedar Mohammed Ashraf were killed in the attack by a group of militants.

    12.55pm: ‘A suspicious move was noticed in the early hours of Saturday. When challenged, it was replied back. A fire exchange broke out and terrorists entered the family quarters. The attack is now under control and operations are underway. Six persons have been injured till now,’ the army public relations officer in Jammu said.

    1:10pm: Those injured included a Colonel rank Army officer, Havaldar Abdul Hamid, Lance Naik Bahadur Singh and daughter of Subedar Chowdhary.

    1.18pm: Union home minister Rajnath Singh told reporters: “Since the operation is still underway, it won’t be right for me to make any comments. Our army and security officials are doing their duty. They will never let us down.”

    1.30pm: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah said, “No day passes by without such incidents & terrorists are all coming from Pakistan. If Pak wants good relations w/India they need to stop terrorism or it will have bad consequences. Sadly, I have to say if it continues India won’t stop itself from waging war.”

    2.20pm: Statement by defence PRO Lt Col Devender Anand

    [​IMG]


    2.40pm: Protests rocked the Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Saturday, with members raising anti-Pakistan slogans after the terror attack on the Sunjuwan Army camp in which one JCO was killed. As soon as the House assembled, legislators cutting across party lines condemned the terror attack and demanded a statement from the PDP-BJP government.


    Personnel outside the army camp in Sunjuwan area of Jammu on Saturday morning.(Nitin Kanotra/HT Photo)
    [​IMG]
     
    http://indianexpress.com/article/in...-to-army-to-boost-perimeter-security-5058700/

    The Defence Ministry has sanctioned Rs 1,487 crore to the Army to fortify its bases in Jammu and Kashmir, North East and several other places to plug their security gaps and protect them from any terror attacks, official sources said today.

    Clearing the project, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has set a deadline of 10 months for the Army to carry it out. The Army headquarters has been told to monitor implementation of the project, they said.

    The sanction to the project comes amid heightened hostilities between Indian and Pakistani armies along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and several terror attack targeting military installations.

    Perimeter security will be strengthened at Army bases under six commands, the sources said.

    A security audit of military bases was carried out on the recommendation of a committee headed by Lt Gen Philip Campose which was set up after the daring terror attack on the Pathankot air force base in 2016.

    The committee was asked to recommend measures to beef up security at the military bases.

    Following the security audit, revised standard operating procedures (SOPs) were sent to the commands of all three services to revamp their security management, including putting in place a multi-tier security structure.

    A total of 3,000 sensitive bases, including 600 highly sensitive installations of the Army, Navy and the Air Force were identified by the forces months after the attack on Pathankot air base.

    Separately, in July last year, the government had delegated “substantial” financial powers to the Army, the Navy and the Indian Air Force to strengthen perimeter security at sensitive bases across the country.

    https://www.hindustantimes.com/indi...ity-sources/story-H5qgjCGuD9IcuvfoAraqzH.html
    [​IMG]
    Security personnel take position near the encounter site outside 36 Brigade army camp in Sunjuwan area.

    http://www.thehindu.com/news/nation...-second-day/article22720450.ece?homepage=true

    A high alert has been sounded in Jammu and security beefed up in and around the city.

    Two more militants were killed as the security forces zeroed in on the holed up fidayeens of the Pakistan based militants at Jammu’s Sunjwan army camp, which came under attack on Saturday morning. A total of four militants have been killed so far.

    Police sources said the third militant was killed in the night and another on Sunday morning. However, the bodies were not recovered and were lying at the encounter site, he said.

    Four security personnel were also grievously injured in the overnight exchange of fire. However, there is no official confirmation of any fresh casualties to security forces.

    Two soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed on Saturday morning in the first exchange of fire. Nine, including five women and children, were also injured.

    A group of militants managed to enter into the premises of Junior Commissioned Officers’ family quarters, as they lobbed grenades and opened indiscriminate fire around 4:10 a.m.

    However, the attackers were “immediately isolated by the Quick Reaction Team,” said the army.

    The Army was heading with “extreme caution and restrain to safeguard the unarmed soldiers, women and children”. “Over 150 houses on the premises have been cleared and the occupants moved to safety,” said the spokesman.

    Meanwhile, an injured woman, who was pregnant, delivered a baby in the hospital.
     
    [​IMG]
    http://www.thehindu.com/news/nation...rom-pak-dgp/article22716402.ece?homepage=true

    Home Ministry official said the attack on the Sunjuwan camp in Jammu had tell-tale signs of militants based across the border

    Jammu and Kashmir DGP S.P. Vaid said on Saturday that the terrorists who had stormed the Sunjuwan Army camp in Jammu earlier in the day were “100 % from Pakistan.”

    Mr. Vaid said the attack coincides with the death anniversary of 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru. Guru was hanged to death in Delhi’s Tihar Central Jail on February 9, 2013. Security agencies had sounded a high alert last week for February 9 and February 11, the day Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front founder Maqbool Bhat was hanged in Tihar jail in 1984.

    Rajnath in loop
    Home Minister Rajnath Singh said Centre was closely monitoring the situation. Mr. Singh said he spoke to the J&K DGP regarding the terrorist attack on the Army camp.

    “The DGP has apprised him of the situation. The MHA is closely monitoring the situation,” a tweet posted by Mr. Singh’s verified handle said.

    Later, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in Ahmedabad, Mr. Singh said, “You should be rest assured that Army and security forces are giving a befitting reply to the attack. They will not let Indian down. I cannot comment anymore as the operation is still on.”

    A senior Home Ministry official said the attack had tell-tale signs that the terrorists belonged to Pakistan-based terror outfit . In the past two years, Afzal Guru Pakisan based outfit has emerged as the common link in at least three attacks on police and Army camps along the Jammu-Pathankot highway. The attack on a CRPF camp in South Kashmir’s Pulwama on December 31 was also carried out by Pakistan based outfits, the official said.

    Investigators had found a message, written in Urdu, on piece of paper on the body of one of the four terrorists who was killed at Pathankot airbase in 2016. The message allegedly said the attacks were direct attacks on Indian Establishment.

    Similar papers were found on the bodies of intruders who were gunned down during an attack on a police post at Rajbagh police station in Kathua in Jammu on March 20, 2015 and the attack on an Army camp in nearby Samba on March 21, 2015. All the cites of the attacks are located within 15-20 kms of the Pakistan border and along National Highway 1A.

    An official said it was premature to say whether the terrorists infiltrated from the Line of Control (LoC) or International Border (IB). The 740 km LoC is under the operational control of the Army and 192 km International Boundary (IB) along Jammu is manned by the Border Security Force (BSF).

    Infiltration bids
    On February 7, the Home Ministry informed the Rajya Sabha that there were 406 infiltration bids reported in J&K in 2017 and 59 infiltrators were shot dead. In 2015 and 2016 the cases of Infiltration stood at 121 and 371 respectively.

    The BSF said it has been on maximum alert due to the ongoing cross-border firing and shelling from Pakistan’s side. “There has been no breach of fence on the IB. The forces are on maximum alert. The cross-border firing has stopped since January 22 but sporadic shelling is taking place. It is premature to say where the terrorists came from,” said a senior BSF official.
     
    Now it's time for India to do another unilateral retreat and declare victory!
     
    [​IMG]
    Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat arrived in Jammu to review the operation that started early on Saturday after heavily armed militants in army fatigues stormed the camp at around 4.45am.(Nitin Kanotra/HT Photo)
    https://www.hindustantimes.com/indi...litary-base/story-sTfnwCW55yQrGUvidJE5LK.html

    Bodies of another junior commissioner officer, two army jawans and the father of a soldier were recovered on Sunday in the attack that began a day earlier.
    india Updated: Feb 11, 2018 17:30 IST

    Five soldiers and a civilian have been killed as an operation to flush out militants holed up close to the residential area of the Sunjuwan military station in Jammu continued for the second day on Sunday, the army said.

    Three militants has also been killed, defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said, adding the operation was still on.

    “The third was also wearing army combat dress and was heavily armed. AK-56 rifles, under barrel grenade launchers, ammunition and grenades were recovered from them,” he said.

    There was still no clarity on the number of attackers, which sources put at four or five.

    Bodies of another junior commissioner officer, two army jawans and father of a soldier were recovered on Sunday, Lt Col Anand said.

    They were killed during the initial stages of the attack that also left 10 people, including six are women and children, injured. The other two soldiers were also killed on Saturday.

    “A 14-year-old boy who suffered a gunshot wound through the head remains critical. Sanitisation and search operation were still continuing,” the spokesperson said.

    A police release earlier in the day had identified the dead civilian as the father of lance naik Mohammmad Iqbal, who, too, died in the attack which police and army said was carried out by Pakistan-based militants.

    Army chief Bipin Rawat arrived in Jammu to review the operation that started early on Saturday after heavily armed militants in army fatigues stormed the camp at around 4.45am.

    “It’s a condemnable act. This shows the cowardice of Pakistan who can’t face India directly and sends its people to attack civilians here. There are family quarters around the camp, so the army is taking precaution in cordoning the area,” deputy chief minister of J-K Nirmal Singh said in the morning.

    The attack has again raised questions, as security was beefed up in the state in view of the death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, who hailed from Kashmir.

    “A high alert had been sounded in the Valley and for Jammu as well to watch out for possible (militant) attacks on the anniversary of Afzal Guru’s hanging,” said a central security official on condition of anonymity.

    Sunjuwan is third biggest army facility in Jammu and Kashmir after Northern Command’s headquarters in Udhampur and Badami Bagh cantonment in Srinagar.

    Militants had targeted the Sunjuwan camp 14 years ago as well. Two fidayeen militants had cut through barbed wires to enter the base on June 28, 2003, leaving 12 soldiers dead.

    Rifleman Nazir Ahmed and his pregnant wife were injured in the firing by the terrorists and were shifted to the Military Hospital at Satwari here
    Updated: Feb 11, 2018 18:40 IST

    [​IMG]
    Security forces' personnel deployed at Sunjuwan Military Station during a terrorist attack, in Jammu on Sunday.(PTI Photo)
    https://www.hindustantimes.com/indi...s-baby-girl/story-GFVKpiEMwCjBbAttcugGZO.html
    Rifleman Nazir Ahmed and his pregnant wife were injured in the firing by the terrorists and were shifted to the Military Hospital at Satwari here, an army official said.

    “The army doctors worked all night to save the life of the severely injured pregnant woman with gunshots wounds and helped her deliver a baby girl, following a caesarean section operation,” Jammu-based army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand told PTI.

    “Both the mother and the baby are stable,” he added.

    Lt Col Anand said the condition of a 14-year-old boy, who was admitted to the hospital with a gunshot wound in his head, however remained critical.

    Five armymen, including two junior commissioned officers (JCOs), and the father of an armyman died, 11 others were injured, besides three Pakistan based terrorists were killed in the two-day gunbattle, following the terror attack on the military camp yesterday.

    July 22, 2003: Fidayeen attacked an Army camp in Akhnoor, killing a Brigadier. Twelve Army officers, including four Generals, Brigadier and two Colonels, were injured in the attack

    Sept 26, 2013: Twelve persons, including Lieutenant Colonel Bikramjeet Singh, killed in two militant attacks on the police and Army formations in Kathua and Samba

    March 21, 2015: Two militants killed in a fidayeen attack on an Army camp in Samba. A civilian, Major and an Army jawan injured

    August 5, 2015: Pakistani terrorists attack a BSF convoy near Samroli on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, killing two BSF men and injuring others

    Nov 29, 2016: Terrorists attack a military unit at Nagrota, killing seven soldiers

    Jan 9, 2017: Terrorists attack GREF camp in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu. Three civilians killed
     
    http://www.tribuneindia.com/news/jammu-kashmir/four-more-bodies-terror-toll-6/542517.html

    Second day on Sunday, with the number of casualties rising to six as Army commandos recovered the bodies of another Junior Commissioned Officer, two soldiers and a civilian during sanitisation of residential quarters.

    All four were killed by the terrorists in the initial stage yesterday, the Army said.

    The six deceased were identified as Subedar Madan Lal Choudhary from Kathua, Subedar Mohd Ashraf Mir from Kupwara, Havildar Hahibullah Qurashi from Kupwara, Naik Manzoor Ahmed from Qazigund, Lance Naik Mohd Iqbal from Pulwama and his father.

    The Army said three heavily-armed terrorists, who managed to enter the military base in the wee hours of Saturday, had been killed. The state government had initially said four to five terrorists had stormed the camp. Unconfirmed reports suggested that two more terrorists had been eliminated.

    While a team of the National Investigation Agency also reached the Army camp, sources said Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and Western Army Command chief Lt Gen Surinder Singh took an aerial survey of the operation.

    Meanwhile, a soldier, Gunner Kishore Kumar Munna of Chautham in Bihar, who was injured in ceasefire violation in Poonch on February 4, succumbed to his injuries today.

    [​IMG]
    Security men near the spot from where terrorists are believed to have entered the Sunjuwan Army base. Tin sheets have been used in the absence of a compound wall. Tribune Photo

    http://www.tribuneindia.com/news/ja...throws-up-glaring-security-lapses/542442.html
    Arteev Sharma

    Tribune News Service

    Jammu, February 11

    The Sunjuwan terror attack that left five soldiers and a civilian dead has brought to surface glaring security lapses in the Army camp spread over seven square kilometres.


    At first sight, the Sunjuwan military base appears to be a veritable fortress with armed soldiers guarding it round the clock, but several loopholes spotted in its security apparatus should have been plugged to avert the second terror attack at the camp.

    It appears that no lessons were learnt from the previous attack on the same camp in June 2003 when two terrorists cut through barbed wires to enter the military base that had left at least 12 soldiers dead and nine others
    injured before they were gunned down.

    Nearly three or four nullahs are on its rear side, wherefrom the terrorists had probably stormed the Army camp early Saturday morning. On several places where the compound wall of 8-12 feet in height with concertina wires lies damaged, fragile tin sheets have been used as a deterrent.

    Close to the compound wall, the administration has allowed the construction of private houses while a floating population of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar (Rohingya), who have been identified as potential security threats by the Ministry of Home Affairs, have settled on the banks of nullahs near the military station. The Army area is easily visible from the rooftops of the houses nearby.

    The terror attack, however, has also exemplified that terrorists had sympathisers in the area who helped them locate a vulnerable stretch of nullahs to get inside the station. It also indicated that the terrorists had conducted a reconnaissance of the area before launching an attack.

    “We had never thought that anything like this could take place here. We were under the impression that we are the safest people here and no thief could also dare to enter our house but now big thieves (terrorists) have managed to strike Army men. If the Army personnel are not safe, how can we be? This is a very serious development for us,” said Nadeem Salim, a 29-year-old government teacher in Bhaderwah who has constructed a house adjacent to the Army compound wall at Iqbal Colony in Sunjuwan.

    Salim said he had shifted his family to their relatives in the Kachi Chawni area of Jammu old city after the policemen told them to stay away till the operation was over.

    A defence official, who did not wish to be identified, said the administration should not have allowed the construction of houses adjacent to the compound wall. “There should be no construction within a radius of 100 metres. The constructions next to the fence have put our security apparatus at risk. As far as this incident is concerned, the Army acted swiftly to isolate the terrorists, avoiding major collateral damage,” the official said.

    No lessons learnt
    • It appears that no lessons were learnt from the previous attack on the same camp in June 2003 when two terrorists cut through barbed wires to enter the military base that had left at least 12 soldiers dead
    • Nearly three or four nullahs are on its rear side, wherefrom the terrorists had probably stormed the Army camp early Saturday morning. On several places where the compound wall of 8-12 feet in height with concertina wires lies damaged, just fragile tin sheets have been used as a deterrent
    • There should be no construction within a radius of 100 metres. The constructions next to the fence have put the security apparatus at risk, said a defence official

    https://www.hindustantimes.com/indi...eing-probed/story-BmgFkTeoJClJZUKBf3C6vL.html

    The attackers were all Pakistani citizens who had been operating in the Kashmir valley since last year, and had travelled to Jammu just days before the attack, the official said.

    An initial probe suggested the attackers had entered from a spot at the rear of the camp where the boundary was secured only with metal sheets. “One of the attackers, Qari Mushtaq alias Chotu, was active in Tral in south Kashmir. The two others have been identified as Mohammed Adil alias Irfan Bhai, who was operating in Sopore and Pulwama sectors, and Mohammed Khalid Khan alias Rashid Bhai, who was also active in Pulwama,” said the central security official, who asked not to be named.

    Jammu & Kashmir’s police chief SP Vaid said the militants may have been helped with reconnaissance and ammunition by some local sympathisers.

    “Information available with us suggests the attackers had crossed from Pakistan into the Kashmir valley sometime in July-August last year,” Vaid said. “We suspect they may not have taken the risk of travelling with weapons from the Valley to Jammu. It is possible that some local supporters may have provided them with arms and ammunition. This angle is being probed,” he added.

    “It looks like they cut the tin sheets to enter inside the camp from the rear through a seasonal nallah (drain),” he confirmed.

    Investigators have found syringes where the militants hid in the camp’s residential quarters before the attack. Suicide attackers have been known to take shots of morphine before launching attacks.

    Officers of the J&K police and central security officials said there should have been better security arrangements to secure the boundary wall, especially since the camp had been attacked in 2003, suggesting it was vulnerable, and since such camps have been prime targets since the 2016 attack at a military base in Uri.

    The attack was carried out in spite of a high alert for potential terror strikes because February 9 was the fifth anniversary of the hanging of 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

    As per the standard operating procedure, a team from the federal anti-terrorism probe agency, the National Investigating Agency (NIA), reached Jammu on Sunday.

    “The investigation is likely to be handed over the NIA,” said a home ministry official, who asked not to be named.

    http://indianexpress.com/article/in...error-attack-delivers-girl-both-safe-5060158/

    A 24-year-old woman who sustained a bullet injury during the terror attack at Sunjwan military station in Jammu delivered a baby girl late on Saturday night. According to Army, both the woman and her baby are in a stable condition.

    Shahzada Khan, wife of Naik Nazir Ahmed Khan of Budgam, was walking inside the residential complex in Jammu when terrorists attacked. She suffered a gunshot wound in the incident. To save the pregnant woman and her baby, doctors at the military hospital decided to get it delivered through a C-section surgery late on Saturday night.

    “Army doctors worked through the night to save the life of a severely injured lady with a gunshot wound and through a caesarean section delivered a baby girl,’’ an Army spokesperson said. “Both the mother and the baby are stable,’’ the spokesperson added.

    The Army added that the condition of a 14-year-old boy, who suffered a head injury during the attack, was stated to be critical.

    Former Chief Minister and National Conference working president Omar Abdullah tweeted, “Amidst the tragedy, reports of good news — an injured wife of one of the soldiers delivered a baby at military hospital in Jammu.”

    **********

    Indian army soldiers carry the body of their colleague who was killed in an attack on an army camp, on a stretcher outside a hospital in Jammu February 11, 2018. Reuters
    [​IMG]
     
    Zulfikar Majid, DH News Service, Srinagar, Feb 12 2018, 22:51 IST
    [​IMG]
    Security personnel carry a bullet proof shield as they move towards the building where militants were sheltering, during an encounter near a CRPF camp at Karra Nagar, in Srinagar. PTI photo.

    http://www.deccanherald.com/content/659183/trooper-killed-ongoing-encounter-srinagar.html

    A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable was killed, while a policeman was injured in the ongoing encounter between holed up militants and security forces in Karan Nagar area of Srinagar on Monday.

    CRPF PRO Rajesh Yadav said one constable, Mujahid Khan of 49 Battalion, succumbed to his injuries at the site of the encounter.

    Earlier, an alert CRPF sentry averted what could have been another attack on a security base in Jammu and Kashmir early Monday by firing at approaching militants, forcing them to flee.

    Reports said that two militants, carrying bags and AK-47 rifles, had taken cover inside an abandoned building near the camp of 23 battalion of CRPF at Karan Nagar after an alert sentry spotted them and opened fire around 4.30 am.

    Security forces cornered the two militants and were exchanging fire with them.

    "Two militants are holed up in the three-storey building, intermittently firing on the security forces. The operation to flush out the militants will continue through the night," Inspector General CRPF Ravideep Shahi said.

    Local people said intermittent gunfire and explosions were heard throughout the day. The camp is located just half a kilometre from SMHS hospital, from where a Pakistani terrorist - Naveed Jat alias Abu Hunzullah - escaped from police custody last Tuesday. Two policemen were also killed in that attack.

    Pakistan based militants , in a statement to news agency GNS, claimed responsibility for the attack.

    Serial attacks

    The Karan Nagar camp also houses the CRPF's intelligence wing in Kashmir. The latest attack comes just two days after Pakistan based fidayeen (suicide) terrorists attacked Sunjwan Army base in Jammu, in which nine people, including five soldiers, three militants and one civilian were killed. Combing operations were on at the Sunjwan base for the third day on Monday.

    Meanwhile, unidentified gunmen killed a separatist activist in Charangam area of Central Kashmir's Budgam district on Monday. In a separate incident, Police said that one of the two persons killed in a road accident in north Kashmir's Sopore area on Monday was a militant.
     
    https://www.hindustantimes.com/indi...gunfight-on/story-PGlwcYONPV98ODbz6TktkM.html


    [​IMG]
    Ghait Raghunath Ulhas of the 23rd Battalion is deployed in Karan Nagar, Srinagar. (By special arrangement)

    11:50am: Around 4am, a guard noticed two armed men moving towards the camp. “He fired, forcing them to flee from the bylanes,” a CRPF spokesperson said.

    12:10pm: A constable was killed in the gunfight. CRPF identified him as Mujahid Khan, who was attached with the 49 Battalion.

    12:32pm: Inspector general of CRPF Ravideep Sahai says five families have been evacuated after two militants, who sneaked into a building close to CRPF headquarters after they failed to entered the headquarters. Operation is on.

    12:54pm: Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves for Jammu to assess security situation.

    2:30pm: Encounter still on. According to inspector general of Police, SP Pani, two militants are believed to be holed up in a building adjacent to a CRPF camp.

    3:30pm: Chief minister Mehbooba Mufti calls for India-Pakistan talks. “Dialogue with Pakistan is necessary if we are to end bloodshed (in the state),” she tweeted.

    3:50pm: Intermittent gun shots being heard in the area.

    5:30pm: Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman will addressing media at Tiger Division in Jammu at 6:30 pm, says defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Aand.

    6:20pm: CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police likely to be engaged in overnight operation to neutralise the militants hiding in an under-construction four story building.

    6:45pm: A Central security official says an alert CRPF jawan, Ghait Raghunath Ulhas of the 23rd Battalion, challenged the two attackers at 4am when he saw them moving suspiciously. The militants then fled and took shelter in the under-construction building.

    7:20pm: Gives details of morning’s attack in Karn Nagar.

    7:19pm: Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds press conference.

    7:21pm: “Terrorists were dressed in battle fatigues,” says Sitharaman.

    7:21pm: Security officials evacuated 189 flats in the area without casualties.

    7:22pm: Six fatal casualties, including a civilian were cost by the terrorists. Three terrorists have been eliminated. There were reports of four terrorists. The fourth terrorist must have been a guide and may not have entered the Camp area, says Sitharaman.

    7:24pm: The counter terrorist operation in Sunjuwan was called off today at 10:30am, however the sanitisation operation is on.

    7:25pm: Intelligence inputs show that terrorists were controlled by their handlers from across border.Evidence being scrutinised by NIA. Pakistan expanding the arch of terror to areas south of Pir Panjal and resorting to ceasefire violations to assist infiltration, says the Union defence minister.

    7:26pm: Terrorists belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammed, sponsored by Masood Azhar residing in Pakistan and deriving support from there in, says Sitharaman according to ANI.

    7:27pm: “All evidences collected have been compiled. Definitely they will be given to Pakistan. Even after giving dossiers after dossiers, Pakistan has not taken any action”: Sitharaman says of the Sunjuwan attack.

    7:30pm: “Giving the evidences to Pakistan will be a continuous process. It will have to be proved over and over again that they are responsible. Pakistan will pay for this misadventure,” says Sitharaman.

    7:33pm: “The government stands by the army.”

    7:35pm: We are studying the peripheral areas and will do what is necessary to secure them, says Sitharaman.

    7:37pm: The issue of Major Aditya is sub-judice; will not discuss this in detail with the media. The defence ministry will back the army, Sitharaman says.

    7:40pm: Sitharaman concludes the press briefing.

    7:55pm: Sitharaman met those injured in the Sunjuwan army camp attack at the Military Hospital in Jammu.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    10:22pm: Jammu and Kashmir Police will conduct raids on shops selling Army uniforms and clothes in Rajouri district of the state. The threePakistan based terrorists who attacked the Sunjuwan Military camp, killing five army men and a civilian, were dressed in black military fatigues.

    Security at the encounter site in Srinagar. Tribune photo: Amin War
    [​IMG]
     
    Family members and relatives of JCO Madan Lal Choudhary, who was killed in the terrorist attack at Sunjuwan Army camp, mourn near his mortal remains at their village Bakrak in Hiranagar, Jammu on Monday. PTI
    [​IMG]

    An elderly woman being rescued by the police near the site of gun battle between the security forces personnel and militants at Karan Nagar, in Srinagar on Monday. PTI
    [​IMG]
     
    Free Kashmir
     
    The Union Minister for Defence, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman being briefed by the GOC Rising Star Corps, Lt. Gen. Y.V.K. Mohan, on Sunjuwan Military Station attack after her arrival, at Technical Airport Jammu on February 12, 2018
    [​IMG]
    The Union Minister for Defence, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman visiting the 166 Military Hospital, Jammu and interacting with injured soldiers and family members of Sunjuwan Military Station attack, Jammu on February 12, 2018. The GOC Rising Star Corps, Lt. Gen. Y.V.K. Mohan is also seen.

    [​IMG]

    The Union Minister for Defence, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman visiting the 166 Military Hospital, Jammu and interacting with injured soldiers and family members of Sunjuwan Military Station attack, Jammu on February 12, 2018. The GOC Rising Star Corps, Lt. Gen. Y.V.K. Mohan is also seen.

    [​IMG]

    The Union Minister for Defence, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman visiting the 166 Military Hospital, Jammu and interacting with injured soldiers and family members of Sunjuwan Military Station attack, Jammu on February 12, 2018.

    [​IMG]

    The Union Minister for Defence, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman visiting the 166 Military Hospital, Jammu and interacting with injured soldiers and family members of Sunjuwan Military Station attack, Jammu on February 12, 2018. The GOC Rising Star Corps, Lt. Gen. Y.V.K. Mohan is also seen.

    [​IMG]

    The Union Minister for Defence, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman addressing at a press conference after Sunjuwan Military Station attack, at Jammu Military Station, on February 12, 2018. The GOC Rising Star Corps, Lt. Gen. Y.V.K. Mohan is also seen.

    [​IMG]
     
    All this damage just to kill 2 mujahideen. Pakistan se laray ga o_O
     
    [​IMG]

    CRPF men take position outside a building at Karan Nagar area in Srinagar aft er miiltants entered it on Monday. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

    http://www.thehindu.com/news/nation...in-srinagar/article22738281.ece?homepage=true

    A CRPF jawan was killed and a policeman was injured in an exchange of fire on Monday in Karan Nagar area.

    Two militants, who were holed up inside a building under construction in Srinagar’s Karan Nargar area since Monday morning, were killed on Tuesday. The operation was on for over 30 hours.

    A police official said one militant was killed earlier in the day and the “second militant is also down now”. “However, only one body has been spotted so far. The premises was being searched for bodies. Firing has stopped for a while.”

    Two militants, wearing backpacks and carrying AK-47 rifles, were spotted by a CRPF jawan around 4.30 am on Monday. The militants tried to breach the periphery of the 23 Battalion headquarters of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and CRPF personnel opened fire. The militants fled from the spot and took refuge in the nearby building.

    The Pakistan based terrorist has claimed responsibility for the attack.

    Jawan's body recovered in Sunjuwan Army camp

    Amid the Srinagar developments, a body of an Army jawan was recovered in Jammu’s Sunjuwan camp, which was attacked by Pakistan based militants on Saturday, according to Army spokesman Lt. Col. Devender Anand. Three militants were also killed in the gunfight.

    “The body was recovered on Monday, taking the death toll of soliders to six, besides one civilian,” he said.

    The deceased soldier has been identified as Farooq Ahmad Qureshi of Kupwara’s Humhama area.

    Restrictions in Srinagar
    Curbs, under Section 144 of the CrPc, have been imposed in the Nowhatta, Rainawari, Khanyar, Safakadal, M R Gunj, Kralkhud, Shaheedgunj and Karan Nagar police station areas of the city in the wake of the operation, officials said.

    A CRPF official said gunbattle between the militants and security forces resumed at day break in the morning and the security forces were preparing for a final assault.

    A CRPF jawan was killed and a policeman was injured in an exchange of fire on Monday. The CRPF had claimed that it thwarted the attempt by the terrorists to attack its camp in Karan Nagar area.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Army officers and jawans carry the body of Indian Army JCO Madan Lal Choudhary, who was killed in a terrorist attack at Sunjuwan Army camp, for his final rites in Hiranagar, 60 km from Jammu on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI
    [​IMG]
     
