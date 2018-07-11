12:00 AM, July 11, 2018 / LAST MODIFIED: 03:30 AM, July 11, 2018 SUPPRESSING QUOTA DEMO Attackers free, victims in fear Police take quota reform movement leaders Faruk Hassan, left, and Moshiur Rahman to a Dhaka court on Johnson Road yesterday. The court later placed the two joint conveners of Bangladesh Sadharan Chhatra Adhikar Sangrakkhan Parishad on two-day remand each in cases filed over attacking the Dhaka University VC's residence and cops. Photo: Star Muntakim Saad BCL men have attacked quota reformists at least 13 times in the last three months, injuring around 68 students of four universities. But neither police nor the university authorities took action against any of the attackers. What's even worse is some of the injured were arrested by police or allegedly driven out of hospitals while the perpetrators roamed freely on the campuses. Some central quota reform leaders were allegedly picked up by members of Bangladesh Chhatra League and handed over to police. They were shown arrested in different cases and sent to remand. Besides, the authorities of those universities are apparently treating the quota reformists as trouble-makers, leaving them in fear of further assault and arrest. On July 2, Toriqul Islam, a Rajshahi University student, was brutally beaten up with a hammer, a dagger and bamboo sticks in front of the RU main gate. The Daily Star published a report on Monday identifying 11 of the attackers, 10 of them leaders and activists of the pro-Awami League student organisation. Shocking images of the incident are still doing the rounds in social media. It happened in broad daylight and several policemen, some of whom later took a bleeding Toriqul to hospital, were nearby during the incident. Yet the officer-in-charge of nearby Motihar Police Station says the student was hurt in a “mere scuffle” with some members of the public. Asked if police took any action against the attackers, the OC said they did not because the victim was yet to file any complaint. On condition of anonymity, a top official of Rajshahi police told this newspaper that no officer wants to put his career at stake by filing a case against BCL men. Formerly Razakar and now Chetona supporter, @Homo Sapiens