/ Register

  • Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Attackers free, victims in fear

Discussion in 'Bangladesh Defence Forum' started by bluesky, Jul 11, 2018 at 4:55 AM.

  1. Jul 11, 2018 at 4:55 AM #1
    bluesky

    bluesky SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,574
    Joined:
    Jun 14, 2016
    Ratings:
    +4 / 4,916 / -3
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Japan
    12:00 AM, July 11, 2018 / LAST MODIFIED: 03:30 AM, July 11, 2018
    SUPPRESSING QUOTA DEMO
    Attackers free, victims in fear
    upload_2018-7-11_8-55-58.png

    Police take quota reform movement leaders Faruk Hassan, left, and Moshiur Rahman to a Dhaka court on Johnson Road yesterday. The court later placed the two joint conveners of Bangladesh Sadharan Chhatra Adhikar Sangrakkhan Parishad on two-day remand each in cases filed over attacking the Dhaka University VC's residence and cops. Photo: Star

    Muntakim Saad

    BCL men have attacked quota reformists at least 13 times in the last three months, injuring around 68 students of four universities. But neither police nor the university authorities took action against any of the attackers.

    What's even worse is some of the injured were arrested by police or allegedly driven out of hospitals while the perpetrators roamed freely on the campuses.

    Some central quota reform leaders were allegedly picked up by members of Bangladesh Chhatra League and handed over to police. They were shown arrested in different cases and sent to remand.

    Besides, the authorities of those universities are apparently treating the quota reformists as trouble-makers, leaving them in fear of further assault and arrest.

    On July 2, Toriqul Islam, a Rajshahi University student, was brutally beaten up with a hammer, a dagger and bamboo sticks in front of the RU main gate.

    The Daily Star published a report on Monday identifying 11 of the attackers, 10 of them leaders and activists of the pro-Awami League student organisation.

    Shocking images of the incident are still doing the rounds in social media. It happened in broad daylight and several policemen, some of whom later took a bleeding Toriqul to hospital, were nearby during the incident.

    Yet the officer-in-charge of nearby Motihar Police Station says the student was hurt in a “mere scuffle” with some members of the public. Asked if police took any action against the attackers, the OC said they did not because the victim was yet to file any complaint.

    On condition of anonymity, a top official of Rajshahi police told this newspaper that no officer wants to put his career at stake by filing a case against BCL men.

    Formerly Razakar and now Chetona supporter, @Homo Sapiens
     
  2. Jul 11, 2018 at 5:06 AM #2
    bluesky

    bluesky SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,574
    Joined:
    Jun 14, 2016
    Ratings:
    +4 / 4,916 / -3
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Japan
    Three more quota reform activists on remand
    Published: July 10, 2018 18:01:47

    [​IMG]

    A Dhaka court on Tuesday put three more leaders and activists of quota reform movement on a two-day remand in two separate cases.

    Both the cases are filed in connection with an attack on the residence of the Dhaka University (DU) Vice Chancellor (VC) on April 9, as per UNB report.

    Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Abdullah Al Masud passed the order when DB inspector Bahauddin Faruqi and also the investigation officer produced them before the court seeking seven-day remand for each.

    The accused are Faruk Hassan, joint-convener of Bangladesh General Students' Rights Protection Council and two members of the council-Jashim Uddin and Mashiur Rahman.

    Barrister Sarah Hossain and Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua filed petition for their bail before the court.

    On April 9, when general students' popular protest on quota reform was in its peak, some unknown masked attackers broke the main entrance of the VC's residence and ransacked several rooms and furniture.

    They also set fire to two vehicles parked inside the VC residence.

    Two separate cases were filed with Shahbagh Police Station on the following day.

    Faruk Hassan, a joint convener of the quota reform movement was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on July 3, in a police assault case, which was filed with Shahbagh police station on
    April 9.

    Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrates Court Judge Subrata Bose Shuvo sent Faruk to jail after the investigation officer of the case Bahauddin Faruqi produced him before the court.

    Earlier on July 2, around 150 BCL leaders and activists swooped on the quota reform activists when they were taking preparation to bring out a procession from the central Shaheed Minar in the morning.

    They beat up Faruk Hassan, joint convener of Bangladesh General Students' Rights Protection Council, a platform that leads the quota reform movement, and picked him up.

    Besides, a number of activists of Bangladesh General Students' Rights Protection Council were injured in separate attacks allegedly by some BCL activists and police when they were trying to stage their scheduled programme at different universities across the country that day.
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 2 (Users: 0, Guests: 2)