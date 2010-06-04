Attack on UNO: 3 out of 4 arrested are from Juba League

04 Sep, 2020Police claim to have arrested two people who were directly involved in the attack on a UNO and his father at Ghoraghat in Dinajpur.Ashika Billah, director of the RAB's legal and media wing, said two of the four suspects being questioned in connection with the attack on Ghoraghat Upazila executive officer Wahida Khanam and her father in Dinajpur were directly involved in the attack.However, he did not reveal their names yet. He said the four were still being interrogated at the Rangpur RAB office to find out the cause of the incident.The miscreants entered the government building of the Upazila Nirbahi Officer at midnight on Wednesday and attacked.A joint team of RAB and police called for investigation after the incident. On Thursday, Dinajpur DB detectives arrested Palash, a night watchman at UNO's residence, for questioning.They then arrested Jahangir and Masud Rana from Ghoraghat on the basis of secret information and arrested the main accused Asadul Haque from Hili border area of Hakimpur upazila in Dinajpur this morning.Except for night watchman Palash, the other three were identified by CCTV footage. Police said their movements were suspicious.A six-member investigation committee has been formed to probe the incident. Besides, the government has already decided to deploy 10 armed Ansar members in 57 upazilas of Rangpur division to strengthen the security of Upazila Nirbahi officers.Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said that no one involved in the incident will be released.Meanwhile, Jahangir Alam, convener of Juba League, Asadul Haque, member of Juba League and Masud Rana, leader of Ghoraghat Singra Union Juba League, came out for questioning after the incident.Meanwhile, Dinajpur District Juba League has expelled Masud Rana and the other two have been expelled from the Center.The decision was taken after locals accused them of extortion, harassment and drug use, said Rashed Parvez, president of Dinajpur District Juba League.He said they would never be allowed to be associated with any Awami League affiliate again.UNO Wahida Khanam's brother filed a case against the unidentified persons at Ghoraghat police station yesterday.After the attack, Waheeda Khanam and her father Omar Ali Sheikh were rescued in the early hours of yesterday and first admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital and later Mrs. Khanam was admitted to Rangpur Community Medical College.Later, when Mrs. Khanam's physical condition deteriorated, she was brought to Dhaka Neuroscience Hospital by air ambulance yesterday.Mrs Khanum is said to have regained consciousness after about two hours of surgery last night.Although the operation was successful, the doctors told reporters that he was still not completely safe due to heavy bleeding in the head.Source: BBC