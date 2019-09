This is just my prima-facie analysis based on the info available. The drones did not fly all the way from Iran or Yemen since that requires a large UCAV of the category of MALE since the site is more 500 km from the nearest Yemeni border. A large drone of MALE size would have been downed by Saudi air defence systems or airforce much before it could reach the the target. I guess the smaller drones were used and by some terrorists who were near the site and this kind of strike is very difficult to detect and even more difficult to stop due to very short reaction time.

And Houthis have claimed that the attack was carried out with the help of the people inside. Hence it was a sabotage attack and represents an intelligence failure. I think it will be returned in kind.

