Attack on Pervaiz Elahi Home

*Warrior*

*Warrior*

Mar 27, 2015
Jango

Jango

Sep 12, 2010
Is this on Zahoor Elahi road or Gujrat?

Definitely seems like there are some elements either within N or estab which are hampering the negotiations.

Ishaq Dar is effectively running the government right now, and he is in the negotiating party. Gilani, Saad Rafiq, and the law minister too. Either they are lying through their teeth, or they are bebas themselves (probably the latter from what you hear on the news).

Moreover, Ch Shujaat lives in the same compound. Don't think he'd be too enthused by this. His son uses the same gate which was broken to get into the house, and he is a federal minister!

Not even a dictator like Musharraf barged into Raiwind or Bilawal house like this.
 
F

fna

Oct 4, 2019
the good thing is that PE is not gonna be homeopathic. If someone in PDM or chirya ghar owner's family has an accident, v dont know who did it.
also if PE does flip and goes back to the boys with ME etc, well we werent on board with him being a PTI president and thought of him as a estb mole. win-win imo.
 
Asimzranger

Asimzranger

Oct 6, 2016
tum log mujay bool jao gay
zia_ulhaq.jpg
 
PakCan

PakCan

Aug 18, 2014
Topi drama hai is bc ka. Out of all the PTI leaders , government going after Ellahi why? His post is ceremonial at best and holds absolutely 0 power in PTI.

How many seats does he hold? His party has 6 people and can’t win without PTI support. All his elections he won by backing of Establishment.
 
PakCan

PakCan

Aug 18, 2014
Jango said:
Is this on Zahoor Elahi road or Gujrat?

Definitely seems like there are some elements either within N or estab which are hampering the negotiations.

Ishaq Dar is effectively running the government right now, and he is in the negotiating party. Gilani, Saad Rafiq, and the law minister too. Either they are lying through their teeth, or they are bebas themselves (probably the latter from what you hear on the news).

Moreover, Ch Shujaat lives in the same compound. Don't think he'd be too enthused by this. His son uses the same gate which was broken to get into the house, and he is a federal minister!

Not even a dictator like Musharraf barged into Raiwind or Bilawal house like this.
I think this might be Naat house. Shujat is living in Zahor Elahi house.

@Jango are you from Gujrat?
 
*Warrior*

*Warrior*

Mar 27, 2015
PakCan said:
Topi drama hai is bc ka. Out of all the PTI leaders , government going after Ellahi why? His post is ceremonial at best and holds absolutely 0 power in PTI.

How many seats does he hold? His party has 6 people and can’t win without PTI support. All his elections he won by backing of Establishment.
chalo baqi pti waloo ko kon utha raha hai?
wo bhi drama hai

updated 1st post
 
PakCan

PakCan

Aug 18, 2014
*Warrior* said:
chalo baqi pti waloo ko kon utha raha hai?
wo bhi drama hai
Amin Gundapur- they wanted to manipulate Azad Kashmir parliament and he was the person who was in charge of that area.
IK security in charge - common sense why
PTI social media team - ?? We all know why? idiots still think social media is all being manipulated by few individuals
Fawad chaudry - information minister and sits in top cabinet of Khan
Azam swati- Bajwa and his follow generals felt insecure
Shabaz gill - generals are cowards and felt they could be a mutiny

Now , why Ellahi? Ask yourself that
 
PakCan

PakCan

Aug 18, 2014
Looks like it has backing of Shujat. Women of the family were shown on tv being taken away by police, this will turn ugly.

Shujat in his old age is being taken advantage by his sons and brothers
 

