Attack on Pervaiz Elahi Home (کیڑا کس کو ہے؟)

Police throwing stones, may be police also throwing petrol bombs.
I think this might be Naat house. Shujat is living in Zahor Elahi house.Is this on Zahoor Elahi road or Gujrat?
Definitely seems like there are some elements either within N or estab which are hampering the negotiations.
Ishaq Dar is effectively running the government right now, and he is in the negotiating party. Gilani, Saad Rafiq, and the law minister too. Either they are lying through their teeth, or they are bebas themselves (probably the latter from what you hear on the news).
Moreover, Ch Shujaat lives in the same compound. Don't think he'd be too enthused by this. His son uses the same gate which was broken to get into the house, and he is a federal minister!
Not even a dictator like Musharraf barged into Raiwind or Bilawal house like this.
Topi drama hai is bc ka. Out of all the PTI leaders , government going after Ellahi why? His post is ceremonial at best and holds absolutely 0 power in PTI.
How many seats does he hold? His party has 6 people and can’t win without PTI support. All his elections he won by backing of Establishment.