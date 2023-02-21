What's new

Attack on Levies Check Post Bubri / Quetta , 02 Jawans martyred

,,,,,

Attack on Levies Check Post

Unknown Miscreants attacked a Levies post near Bubri / Quetta Taftan National Highway.
In exchange of fire, 02 Jawans Manzoor Ahmed and Muhammad Aslam martyred in the attack.

The bodies of the martyred Levies personnel are being shifted to the hospital.

Forces Cordoned off area and a search operation has been launched.

FpeIIeyaMAEGg5E
 
,..,.

Two Levies personnel martyred in ambush in Balochistan’s Mastung

Ghalib Nihad
February 21, 2023

Two Levies personnel were martyred after their checkpost came under attack in the Babri area of Balochistan’s Mastung district on Monday night, an official said on Tuesday.

Talking to Dawn.com, Assistant Commissioner Mastung Barkat Baloch said a group of armed militants attacked a checkpost located along the Quetta-Taftan highway, causing the martyrdom of two personnel who were identified as Manzoor Ahmed and Muhammad Aslam.

He said the bodies of the martyred personnel had been moved to a hospital.
The deputy commissioner said the law enforcement personnel had launched a search operation in the area to nab the attackers.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist attack and said the nation paid tribute to its security forces for defending the country.

He prayed for the departed souls and said the sacrifices rendered by security forces would not go in vain, according to the state news agency APP.

In a separate statement, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo also strongly condemned the attack and expressed grief on the killing of two personnel.

“The recent incidents of terrorism are a cause for concern as our enemy wants to spoil the peaceful environment of the province,” he pointed out.

He promised that all resources would be used to bring terrorists to book.

He called upon the authorities to be more vigilant in thwarting conspiracies of anti-national elements.

“The law enforcement agencies should spare no effort in fulfilling their responsibilities. The people should also be united to foil the nefarious designs of miscreants,” he added.

Balochistan’s apex committee — comprising top civil and military officials of the province — had earlier this month decided to increase the role of Levies Force in maintaining law and order a day after twin attacks in the province’s capital injured seven people.

The committee had also decided to empower police and Levies force to act against terrorists and their facilitators.
 
Another attack by iran and irani drug smugglers supported by irani deep state while our millitary and our deep state armed forces intelligence agencies sleeping and not replying back to iran the way we should sorry for martyred souls you blood should be avenged those who appease iran should be beheaded in public
 
Don't talk crap

This is the usual BLA, TTP, BRA nonsense
 
You don't talk to me irani hindu boot licker our foreign office have also said including ispr that terrorists operate from inside iran who attack Pakistan if you love iran so much you should go to iran and shout their for the rest of your lives marg bar amreeka marg bar israel translation which iranis chant " death to america and death to israel "
 
oh something DJ Ice pyar said... why didn't you say before!
 
There use to be poster here many years ago who was very anti Iran and his style of posts was like this. I am sure that's you :lol:
 
Just balochis being typical baloch…

Iran and afghuns need to be taught a lesson once in for all. Wth is our military scared for? A tiny measley Israel is able to bomb Iran over and over yet our military is unwilling to attack those who martyr our troops?
 
These iranis killing our troops and peoples and you're laughing your exposed indian who hides behind other flags and nationalities and also you don't talk with me I don't talk to iranis and their supporters
 

