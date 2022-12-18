Attack on CTD center in Bannu Cantonment

Last edited:
When I as a tax paying law abiding citizen of Pakistan have to enter some cantonment then I would be checked at least half a dozen times on various check posts
But these gandus from Waziristan not only entered cantonment easily but also freed their prisoners and took hostage of the officers and personnel
Nice. Mashallah
inshallah we will defeat this attempt
And then heads must roll. Why was this allowed to happen. Why is there a restart of militacy.
Lol who is a bigger fool now? U or ur army?
While what you are saying is true, the matter of the fact is that intelligence agencies are not cooperating with each other and the people who are responsible for this will continue with impunity. TTP and talibs have realized our incompetence and complacency and they will be embolden further. Now when we do not and cannot do our jobs correctly, US will intervene to "help" us and what you will have is handicapped and compromised security set up with yes sirs on top.CTD kpk police is under patronage of his holy all knowing hansomeness for 10 plus years now
Pakistani army is only good at protecting crooks, they don't give a shit about Pakistan.
Did you help A.Ghani when he was begging for it, especially from IAF!The counter terrorism forces taken hostage by the terrorists!
Pakistan! What a wonder!