Attack on Army post underway in Balochistan.

Reports of attack on an army post underway in Balochistan. PAA gunships have been called in.
It won't end until we are supporting large scale insurgencies in India, including regular attacks on their security forces and infrastructure anywhere across their country. That would be tit for tat. At that point India would stop supporting terrorism in Pakistan. Until then - forget it.when will we grow pair and retaliate!! this shit needs to end!
Thank you for saying this. I remember the whole outrage. Let's wait till the dust sets, otherwise we will all look like idiots.BTW can people wait for official confirmation on casualties rather than posting terrorist/Indian propaganda and cursing the leadership?
Such as the rescue op for the telecom workers? You people were using terrorist/Indian propaganda of 15 shaheed in an ambush when only 2 were shaheed whilst 3 terrorists were killed.
Tbh before that, we need to inflict massive damage on these terrorists. In every attack we need to kill more of theirs.These attacks are quite frequent now ..we will say raw is behind this ..and wait for next attack...what is benefit of information that some hostile agency is supporting this ? If there is no reply from our side ...
