Attack on Army post underway in Balochistan.

Very sad to hear, may Allah s.w.t protect our sons of soil , political and army leadership is disappointing , weak economy, poor policies, corruption everywhere, no industrialization , non delivering system , no ideological commitment , adhay teetar adhay batair, result= a add dependent nation bowing before every power, and plus a ball less leadership in all institutions, had this thing being happed to Iran or even north Korea we would have seen a matching response even Hoties and Hamas responses are admirable, here we are Amman ki asha or rakhaail ,