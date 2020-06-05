What's new

Attack on Army post underway in Balochistan.

V

Village life

FULL MEMBER
Oct 8, 2016
1,580
-4
1,414
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Very sad to hear, may Allah s.w.t protect our sons of soil , political and army leadership is disappointing , weak economy, poor policies, corruption everywhere, no industrialization , non delivering system , no ideological commitment , adhay teetar adhay batair, result= a add dependent nation bowing before every power, and plus a ball less leadership in all institutions, had this thing being happed to Iran or even north Korea we would have seen a matching response even Hoties and Hamas responses are admirable, here we are Amman ki asha or rakhaail ,
 
H!TchHiker

H!TchHiker

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 16, 2016
4,603
8
5,332
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
These attacks are quite frequent now ..we will say raw is behind this ..and wait for next attack...what is benefit of information that some hostile agency is supporting this ? If there is no reply from our side ...
 
Huffal

Huffal

FULL MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
868
0
915
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
BTW can people wait for official confirmation on casualties rather than posting terrorist/Indian propaganda and cursing the leadership?

Such as the rescue op for the telecom workers? You people were using terrorist/Indian propaganda of 15 shaheed in an ambush when only 2 were shaheed whilst 3 terrorists were killed.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
9,483
39
19,495
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
newb3e said:
when will we grow pair and retaliate!! this shit needs to end!
Click to expand...
It won't end until we are supporting large scale insurgencies in India, including regular attacks on their security forces and infrastructure anywhere across their country. That would be tit for tat. At that point India would stop supporting terrorism in Pakistan. Until then - forget it.
 
Moon

Moon

FULL MEMBER
Oct 27, 2014
1,973
2
2,378
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Huffal said:
BTW can people wait for official confirmation on casualties rather than posting terrorist/Indian propaganda and cursing the leadership?

Such as the rescue op for the telecom workers? You people were using terrorist/Indian propaganda of 15 shaheed in an ambush when only 2 were shaheed whilst 3 terrorists were killed.
Click to expand...
Thank you for saying this. I remember the whole outrage. Let's wait till the dust sets, otherwise we will all look like idiots.
My prayers are with the brave soldiers.
H!TchHiker said:
These attacks are quite frequent now ..we will say raw is behind this ..and wait for next attack...what is benefit of information that some hostile agency is supporting this ? If there is no reply from our side ...
Click to expand...
Tbh before that, we need to inflict massive damage on these terrorists. In every attack we need to kill more of theirs.
 
Pappa Alpha

Pappa Alpha

FULL MEMBER
Jul 5, 2020
368
0
638
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
these attacks will continue until Afghanistan is ruled by friendly or neutral govt. No other option.
 
Tomcats

Tomcats

FULL MEMBER
Jan 24, 2020
773
0
902
Country
Pakistan
Location
Indonesia
PSFAero (his 4th account i guess) has a habit of posting falsified information, i would wait for better sources or official statements regarding it.
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
10,894
-1
14,744
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
nothing in Pakistan news sources like dawn, geo, tribune, nation or ary...nothing in latest updates, not even in the news tickers. typical indian butthurt induced mental fantasy masturbation due to denial of the fact that they are seeing their $3 billion going down the ghani shit hole. relax and go back to sleep folks, let the indians simmer in their own diarrhea...:lol:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 6, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Pakistan Ka Beta
Ground Zero Clearance Operation underway near Pak-Iran border- June 2020
2
Replies
19
Views
8K
CHI RULES
CHI RULES
NOWorNEVER
How China and Pakistan Negotiate - CPEC
Replies
0
Views
368
NOWorNEVER
NOWorNEVER
Shahzaz ud din
Indian Writer "Barkha Dutt" Article in Washington Post in Full Support of Nawaz Sharif & Bashing Imr
2 3
Replies
34
Views
2K
GodToons
GodToons
FalconsForPeace
New check posts to be set up along Iran, Afghanistan borders: Pakistan
Replies
14
Views
62K
saba shahid
S
Zarvan
Pakistan says the US is no longer an ally – and it’s a much bigger deal than you think
2 3
Replies
33
Views
2K
jzeebravo
jzeebravo

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom