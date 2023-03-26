What's new

Attack on American logistic convoy in Iraq

3754726.jpg

Local sources reported an operation against a logistics convoy of the US Army in Iraq on Sunday morning.

"Sabrin News" Telegram channel wrote in an urgent news that a logistics convoy of the American occupying forces in Babel province was targeted by a roadside bomb.

Details about the possible casualties of this attack and the amount of damage to the American convoy have not yet been published.

After the approval of the Iraqi Parliament regarding the removal of foreign soldiers from the country and Baghdad's delay in this matter, the logistics convoys of the American coalition are targeted by roadside bombs on a weekly basis and sometimes several times during a day.

American convoys enter Iraq either from the south by crossing the border of Kuwait or from the northwest by passing through the illegal "Al-Walid" crossing in Nineveh province and carry the equipment needed by the American soldiers stationed in Iraq. In order to avoid these attacks and roadside explosions, the American coalition gets help from local Iraqi companies to transport their equipment.

Iraqi groups emphasize that the Iraqi government should expel foreign forces from Iraq by following the approval of the parliament of this country.

In January 2018, the Iraqi parliament approved the plan to expel foreign forces from the country following the terrorist act of the United States in the assassination of Lieutenant General Haj Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Iraqi PMU.

www.mashreghnews.ir

حمله به کاروان لجستیک ارتش آمریکا در عراق

یک کاروان لجستیک نظامیان اشغالگر آمریکایی در استان بابِل، هدف انفجار بمب کارگذاشته‌شده در کنار جاده قرار گرفت.
www.mashreghnews.ir www.mashreghnews.ir
 
All fair. Give em hell. Make their adventures costly.
With the recent rapprochement between Iran and SA, yanks should be more unwelcome in ME.
 

