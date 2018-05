A day after Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was attacked allegedly by a suspect affiliated with a religious party, ousted premier Nawaz Sharif described the situation as "a matter of grave concern" for the entire country.



Referring to the distribution of money to supporters of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) upon their dispersal following the Faizabad sit-in and subsequent standoff with security forces in Islamabad last year, Sharif said: "This is the result of the distribution of Rs1,000 to the protesters. If the protesters had not been given Rs1,000 each, perhaps this day would not have come."



Speaking to reporters outside the accountability court in Islamabad, Sharif pointed out that the attack on the PML-N stalwart was "not a matter of routine".



"I would like to know ─ and not just I, but many people would like to know ─ why was the money distributed, and with what motive? This question remains and one day the reality will come to light. So if this matter can be resolved now, then it should be resolved now."

