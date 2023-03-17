What's new

Attack Helicopters----Needed No More---Drones Are The Future:

Gentlemen & people,

Ukraine war has brought out some very interesting and unique changes in military combat---considering what we thought was important in the past---has turned out to be of minimal consequence or of very little concern.

Strike aircraft with dumb bombs----. These aircraft---they are totally obsolete now.

Modern strike aircraft---their only option is smart weapons but with the production of modern anti drone ---anti smart weapons---anti low flying surface to surface missiles---or air to surface missiles---in a highly contested air space---militaries that have better surface to air weapons---like shoulder carried sams---or other SA missiles---computerized / radar assisted quad barrels guns---or radar assisted rotary canons will have a severe effect against incoming strike weapons.

In heavily contested areas---air to surface weapons will have a comparatively lower success rate because of excessive anti air capabilities as long as they are coming from a predictable direction

You will also see that the role of attack helicopters severely diminish and taken over by the DRONES---so that has ended up as a good thing for pakistan army---.

We can thank the US congress for blocking the delivery of the Apache gunships that came with restrictions and Kill switches as well and NO air to air missiles either---.

Our drones will completely take over the roles of the gunship helicopters for air to ground and under certain circumstances air to air combat as well---along with surveillance.

I wanted to share this good news with my pakistani colleagues. At age 66---I don't have the energy---intensity and the patience to write long drawn out articles---so this short version.

Now about the helicopters---helicopters will still have mission specific capabilities---like dropping off and picking up personal and equipment and things like that----.

But what the apache gunships were bringing to the table---mostly---we have fulfilled it with our drones---and with much much better capabilities.

In weapons world---nothing is for certain---battle plans change---modern technology acts as a force multiplier---Global positioning satellites bring new tactics to the battlefield---.

Now don't get me wrong---the fighting helicopters will still have their place on the battlefield---which many a posters may write about.

@Bilal Khan (Quwa)
 

