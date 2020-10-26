Attack Drones Dominating Tanks as Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict Showcases the Future of War Azerbaijan’s Turkish and Israeli drones are wiping out tanks, artillery, and soldiers as the Armenians lose ground in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan’s Turkish and Israeli drones are wiping out tanks, artillery, and soldiers as the Armenians lose ground in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Kamikaze drones

A Bloody War In the Making

We have for a long time declared tanks to be dead without it happening... but tanks have not done well in the current crisis



— Ian Williams, missile defense expert

He Is About to Die

We can see them on our radar, but [the Turkish drones] fly too high for us to shoot them down



— Vladimir Vartanyan, military analyst for the Republic of Artsakh

“We Cannot Shoot it Down”

He Might Not Make it