Attabad Hydropower Project .. 32.5 MW

32.5 MW Attabad hydropower project

Chairman WAPDA along with General Manager Hydro planning visited Attabad Lake HPP site and observed the Geological Investigations carried out by Drilling Division WAPDA.

The project is located on the right bank of the Hunza River, towards downstream end of Attabad Lake developed as a result of massive landslide approximately 21km long and 120m deep.


1601065902413.png








1601065389563.png
 
Chairman WAPDA along with General Manager Hydro planning visited Attabad Lake HPP site and observed the Geological Investigations carried out by Drilling Division WAPDA.


1601065648384.png





1601065687967.png





1601065710020.png




1601065729197.png
 
