Attabad Hydropower Project .. 32.5 MW

32.5 MW Attabad hydropower project
Chairman WAPDA along with General Manager Hydro planning visited Attabad Lake HPP site and observed the Geological Investigations carried out by Drilling Division WAPDA.
The project is located on the right bank of the Hunza River, towards downstream end of Attabad Lake developed as a result of massive landslide approximately 21km long and 120m deep.
