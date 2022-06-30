What's new

Atta Tarar claims to have numbers for winning Punjab CM election again

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,966
16
24,488
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Says PML-N has 9 more votes than PTI-PML-Q coalition
1656583226014.png

Punjab Minister Attaullah Tarar on Thursday claimed that the Lahore High Court (LHC) did not annul Hamza Shehbaz’s election as the Punjab chief minister, adding that he is still the CM.

Addressing the media in Lahore following the high court’s decision, Tarar said they still have nine more votes than the PTI-PML-Q coalition.

He said the court ruled that the votes of the defectors would not be counted, adding that the court has not ordered a fresh election for the CM but the continuation of the previous election.

Tarar said that after the subtraction of votes of PTI’s lawmakers, there would be a run-off election which would be supervised by Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari.

He said the Punjab Governor will call the assembly session at 4pm on Friday.

The minister added that according to the Constitution, if a chief minister cannot get a simple majority, 186 votes, then the next election would take place immediately from the votes of the members present in the assembly.

He claimed that Hamza Shehbaz would stay as the CM, adding that PML-N had 197 votes in the previous election.

He said that the election will be a run-off election now, adding that PML-N still has 177 votes after subtraction of PTI members’ votes which is nine more votes than the PTI-PML-Q coalition.

The minister said the lawmakers trying to disrupt the reelection would face contempt of court.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Atta Tarar claims to have numbers for winning Punjab CM election again

Says PML-N has 9 more votes than PTI-PML-Q coalition
www.samaaenglish.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 4, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Norwegian
Hamza's election as Punjab CM: LHC wonders if SC's 63-A ruling could apply in 'present circumstances'
Replies
1
Views
118
SEOminati
SEOminati
Norwegian
Breaking: LHC issues notices to Hamza, others on petitions challenging his election as CM
Replies
3
Views
174
Ghazwa-e-Hind
Ghazwa-e-Hind
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Punjab by-polls: Maryam Nawaz decides to hold conventions in various constituencies
Replies
5
Views
175
Acetic Acid
Acetic Acid
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Qureshi claims PTI 'conspired' against him to ensure defeat on provincial assembly seat in 2018 elections
Replies
5
Views
188
Pak_Sher
Pak_Sher
Salza
Now Punjab Assembly official reportedly arrested ahead of today's session - PMLN panicking big time
2 3 4 5
Replies
73
Views
2K
Olympus81
O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom