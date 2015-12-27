Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide Weekly Status

What's new

Weekly atmospheric CO2 status thread. The path to human extinction. Each week I will make a report in this thread and make this a weekly updated thread.

Last updated: November 27, 2018

Week beginning on November 18, 2018: 408.60 ppm
Weekly value from 1 year ago: 406.04 ppm
Weekly value from 10 years ago: 384.42 ppm

https://www.esrl.noaa.gov/gmd/ccgg/trends/weekly.html
 
Thanks but this can stop if we take four major measures:

1- Turn to plant-based food (As much as I love non-veg, it is the truth and scientifically proven)
2- Stop using petrol vehicles
3- Disproportionately resort towards 3D printing as an alternate to manual manufacturing techniques
4- Enforce population control measures. You guys in China did it really well; we need this in India, Indonesia, Pakistan and the Arab & African countries.
 
Thanks but this can stop if we take four major measures:

1- Turn to plant-based food (As much as I love non-veg, it is the truth and scientifically proven)
2- Stop using petrol vehicles
3- Disproportionately resort towards 3D printing as an alternate to manual manufacturing techniques
4- Enforce population control measures. You guys in China did it really well; we need this in India, Indonesia, Pakistan and the Arab & African countries.
Greed > common sense.
 
One factor that scientists fear to say,

The cause of high CO2 is came from human breathing...
 
