Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide Weekly Status

Thanks but this can stop if we take four major measures:



1- Turn to plant-based food (As much as I love non-veg, it is the truth and scientifically proven)

2- Stop using petrol vehicles

3- Disproportionately resort towards 3D printing as an alternate to manual manufacturing techniques

4- Enforce population control measures. You guys in China did it really well; we need this in India, Indonesia, Pakistan and the Arab & African countries.