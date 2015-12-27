Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide Weekly Status

Austin Powers
Weekly atmospheric CO2 status thread. The path to human extinction. Each week I will make a report in this thread and make this a weekly updated thread.
Last updated: November 27, 2018
Week beginning on November 18, 2018: 408.60 ppm
Weekly value from 1 year ago: 406.04 ppm
Weekly value from 10 years ago: 384.42 ppm
https://www.esrl.noaa.gov/gmd/ccgg/trends/weekly.html
https://www.esrl.noaa.gov/gmd/ccgg/trends/weekly.html
