Atlantic aircraft of Pakistan Navy .. Shot Down on 10th August 1999.

Air Force not in offensive condition and did not participate in war then who was create this useless war loss so many human lives and get nothing. Indian Air Force used Mirage 2000 for Air to Ground role and that role. Indian Air Force Selected Rafael Jets … and Mig-29s are Air to Air role . Pakistan Air force not combat patrolling darning this war time. its more complicated then Pakistan Army shot down Two Indian Migs. After that PAF not take any Action/reaction that surprised everyone what is that ? BVR missile are the main point . Only F-16s are able to defend Pakistan Aerospace. and F-16s spare parts also a huge problem of Pakistan in that time. and they don’t want to loss any of them in that War. That very unbelievable circumstances of Kargil war. By the way who won that war ..its also very Huge Question till yet. Click to expand...

Kargil was the handiwork of a few generals. Rest of the army didn't even know (leave alone the other services) about this operation much less than getting prepared for the expected fallout. It was a good tactical operation and executed well by the lower ranks but without any preparation and direction. No shame to acknowledge that our generals made us ashamed this time too. They built all of their case on lies. True a part of the action might been taken by the freedom fighters but PA was fully involved in the operation too. When you claim and tell the world it were only the freedom fighters fighting against the occupation forces in Indian occupied territory, how can you then send fighter planes to deter Indian planes that were targeting and butchering our men on the peaks. Right PAF was not ready for the action either but more importantly Musharraf tied Pakistani hand with his blatent lies. No one in world actually believed in these lies at all. And hence Pakistan faced unbearable diplomatic pressure to withdraw. Even if the PAF were ready to take action, world wouldn't have allowed that. We were forced to withdraw without achieving anything tangible.