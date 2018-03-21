What's new

Atlantic aircraft of Pakistan Navy .. Shot Down on 10th August 1999.

syed zia Hassan

syed zia Hassan

Sep 30, 2015
_416680_plane300.jpg
544461679_1280x720.jpg
Atlantic_kill.jpg
download (1).jpg
HighFlight-AtlantiqueIncidentA3.jpg
hqdefault.jpg
main-qimg-fd17ae78ffbbdcd04a52a5825dd77fba-c.jpg


.

As report of Internet “The French-built Breguet Atlantic (Breguet Br.1150 Atlantic) plane, flight Atlantic-91, c/n 33, of 29 Squadron,[6] was one of the Pakistan Navy's frontline aircraft, used primarily for patrol and reconnaissance. Atlantic-91 left Mehran (Sindh province) Naval Base in Pakistan at 9:15 am PKT (9:45 IST). Indian Air Force ground radar picked up the plane as it approached the India-Pakistan border.[7] Two IAF MiG-21 interceptor aircraft of No.45 Squadron, from the Indian airbase at Naliya in the Kutch region, were scrambled.[8] After a series of manoeuvres—with conflicting versions of events from both sides—the two jets were given clearance to shoot down the Pakistani plane.[7] At 11:17 am IST (10:47 am PKT), nearly two hours after takeoff from Pakistan, the Atlantic was intercepted and an infrared homing R-60 air-to-air missile was fired at it by Squadron Leader P.K. Bundela, hitting the engine on the port side of the plane.[9] This resulted in the aircraft going out of control and spiralling down, crashing at approximately 1130 hours IST, at the approximate location 23°54′N 68°16′E. All 16 personnel on board the Atlantic-91, including five officers of the Pakistan Navy, were killed.”

There is lot of different reports to listen.. but its create confusion. What is truth behind this. No one say clear. Indian take away the wreckage of Air craft.. and where was Pakistani Armed Forces are they not reached timely ? is this any justification? Some Navy Persons said . A soldier have Shoulder Fire Missile but he can’t take action…etc. True lie stories… what is real happen. No one tells. Is that a Criminal Case of international Court? Why Pakistan submitted this case? “ Pakistan later lodged a compensation claim at the International Court of Justice, blaming India for the incident, but the court dismissed the case, ruling that the Court had no jurisdiction in the matter.” Pakistan Army Shot Down Indian Mig-21 and Mig-27. And Indian just need to relieve pressure from the general public of India . other wise why this Air craft fly near to border line is also very confusion thing.. only anti-submarine missile exocet. No Guns no safety with out help of Fighter Jets this Aircraft nothing to do……...and during hard time tension was too high of both Countries and they fly close to Border Line this Sindh Area are the Weakest point of Pakistan Arm Forces. And after this deadly result 16 Important persons of Pakistan Navy loss their lives and Pakistan do nothing after this Pakistan did not Shot Down any Indian Naval Air Crafts which was flying near to Run of Kutch Area ? ..

Point No. 1…Pakistan loss the battle and do nothing?

Point No.2 ... Pakistan Afraid of Bill Clinton warring?

Point No.3 …Pakistan Afraid of BVR Missiles?

Point No.4… In that a mistake of Prime Minster of Pakistan not a give brave replied?
 
volatile

volatile

Mar 11, 2011
Indeed the professional commander planned the mission of Kargil in such secrecy that AF was not even involved in that after that as the things started to heat up and Indians losing personnel as well as aeroplanes ,enemy was waiting for an opportunity which was provided in this case ,Rest AF role no matter for what reason has been silent in all this ,RIP to soldiers
 
Falcon26

Falcon26

Dec 24, 2015
Are there any gun/missile kills shots showing PAF fighter jets taking out Indian planes?
 
syed zia Hassan

syed zia Hassan

Sep 30, 2015
oOo said:
Not PM but COAS who waged war.
yes you right I read about this war ..whit
oOo said:
Not PM but COAS who waged war.
Air Force not in offensive condition and did not participate in war then who was create this useless war loss so many human lives and get nothing. Indian Air Force used Mirage 2000 for Air to Ground role and that role. Indian Air Force Selected Rafael Jets … and Mig-29s are Air to Air role . Pakistan Air force not combat patrolling darning this war time. its more complicated then Pakistan Army shot down Two Indian Migs. After that PAF not take any Action/reaction that surprised everyone what is that ? BVR missile are the main point . Only F-16s are able to defend Pakistan Aerospace. and F-16s spare parts also a huge problem of Pakistan in that time. and they don’t want to loss any of them in that War. That very unbelievable circumstances of Kargil war. By the way who won that war ..its also very Huge Question till yet.
 
O

oOo

May 18, 2017
syed zia Hassan said:
By the way who won that war ..its also very Huge Question till yet.
Just look at who is ashamed of that war, which country, and you will know your answer.

Meanwhile why go for adventures when you are not ready fully? Isn't it a crime for a COAS to do so? Betrayal.
 
syed zia Hassan

syed zia Hassan

Sep 30, 2015
oOo said:
Just look at who is ashamed of that war, which country, and you will know your answer.

Meanwhile why go for adventures when you are not ready fully? Isn't it a crime for a COAS to do so? Betrayal.
ok But My question is more then this .... only Pakistan Army take action .without consider the Air Force And Navy Chiefs???? I am sure they not allowed that action but no one ask them .. that my point. .. may be that is the main point of PAF not looking this war is war.

syed zia Hassan said:
ok But My question is more then this .... only Pakistan Army take action .without consider the Air Force And Navy Chiefs???? I am sure they not allowed that action but no one ask them .. that my point. .. may be that is the main point of PAF not looking this war is war.
so many Human lives loss and get only Questions without Answers

GriffinsRule said:
Sqd Ldr P.K. Bundela 3 years later crashed while flying in his Mig-21 and was paralyzed neck down before his eventual death.
after his death did any one try to reached his family for condolence? no one even not think any one ..as well as 16 persons of Pakistan Navy Air craft was victim.. nothing Its Call War. people die at wars but Indian And Pakistani died before war and after war and this Unknown Game continue from the last 71 years ..any one tell me what India Got and What Pakistan got in the last 71 years .. except loosing humans
 
Danish saleem

Danish saleem

Mar 27, 2014
oOo said:
Just look at who is ashamed of that war, which country, and you will know your answer.

Meanwhile why go for adventures when you are not ready fully? Isn't it a crime for a COAS to do so? Betrayal.
so u ashamed of war of 1965 War?
 
W

WreckingBall

Jul 3, 2017
I remember Vajpayee taking some journalists to see wreckage of the Pakistani plane. India-Pak military aircraft are not supposed to fly within a certain radius - I think it is 10km on either side. This was not LoC - this was close to International Border and with this being around the same time as Kargil - it was probably why the plane was shot. My condolences for the loss.
 
K

kabooter_maila

Apr 14, 2016
syed zia Hassan said:
yes you right I read about this war ..whit

Air Force not in offensive condition and did not participate in war then who was create this useless war loss so many human lives and get nothing. Indian Air Force used Mirage 2000 for Air to Ground role and that role. Indian Air Force Selected Rafael Jets … and Mig-29s are Air to Air role . Pakistan Air force not combat patrolling darning this war time. its more complicated then Pakistan Army shot down Two Indian Migs. After that PAF not take any Action/reaction that surprised everyone what is that ? BVR missile are the main point . Only F-16s are able to defend Pakistan Aerospace. and F-16s spare parts also a huge problem of Pakistan in that time. and they don’t want to loss any of them in that War. That very unbelievable circumstances of Kargil war. By the way who won that war ..its also very Huge Question till yet.
Kargil was the handiwork of a few generals. Rest of the army didn't even know (leave alone the other services) about this operation much less than getting prepared for the expected fallout. It was a good tactical operation and executed well by the lower ranks but without any preparation and direction. No shame to acknowledge that our generals made us ashamed this time too. They built all of their case on lies. True a part of the action might been taken by the freedom fighters but PA was fully involved in the operation too. When you claim and tell the world it were only the freedom fighters fighting against the occupation forces in Indian occupied territory, how can you then send fighter planes to deter Indian planes that were targeting and butchering our men on the peaks. Right PAF was not ready for the action either but more importantly Musharraf tied Pakistani hand with his blatent lies. No one in world actually believed in these lies at all. And hence Pakistan faced unbearable diplomatic pressure to withdraw. Even if the PAF were ready to take action, world wouldn't have allowed that. We were forced to withdraw without achieving anything tangible.
 
syed zia Hassan

syed zia Hassan

Sep 30, 2015
Danish saleem said:
so u ashamed of war of 1965 War?
its not a matter of ashamed etc .. Its matter of Start War Game without using Uniformed Soldier and with out fully Military support and get nothing. 1965 is India entered Pakistan with full Powers .and Pakistan Defend in flying Colour.. what happens then Politic and conspiracy involved in 1971. Pakistan not only loss Pakistan Break into two parts. who learned lesson ?... today are you sure about that ..you learned form the past? just look Inside Pakistan only military is in Powers Civilian Fake Governments just got Cash and play Game with People of Pakistan.
 
Chhatrapati

Chhatrapati

Aug 4, 2016
syed zia Hassan said:
And Indian just need to relieve pressure from the general public of India .
You flew too close to the border and instead of complying with the interceptors your aircraft took the evasive manoeuver tried to return to Pak side. So the spy plane was shot down. I think this may have been already discussed to death in PDF. No need to start more threads. Look for older threads.
https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/aerial-incident-of-10-august-1999-pakistan-v-india.496691/
 
syed zia Hassan

syed zia Hassan

Sep 30, 2015
SOUTHie said:
You flew too close to the border and instead of complying with the interceptors your aircraft took the evasive manoeuver tried to return to Pak side. So the spy plane was shot down. I think this may have been already discussed to death in PDF. No need to start more threads. Look for older threads.
https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/aerial-incident-of-10-august-1999-pakistan-v-india.496691/
Close to Border is not a new thing ..mostly Indian and Pakistani Fighter jets do that every week. but Shot Down that Old Anti Sub Air Craft ...is just frustration of war and loss Fighter Jets shot down Ground Fire..any way ok I will read your mentioned address
 
