Atlantic aircraft of Pakistan Navy .. Shot Down on 10th August 1999.

As report of Internet “The French-built Breguet Atlantic (Breguet Br.1150 Atlantic) plane, flight Atlantic-91, c/n 33, of 29 Squadron,[6] was one of the Pakistan Navy's frontline aircraft, used primarily for patrol and reconnaissance. Atlantic-91 left Mehran (Sindh province) Naval Base in Pakistan at 9:15 am PKT (9:45 IST). Indian Air Force ground radar picked up the plane as it approached the India-Pakistan border.[7] Two IAF MiG-21 interceptor aircraft of No.45 Squadron, from the Indian airbase at Naliya in the Kutch region, were scrambled.[8] After a series of manoeuvres—with conflicting versions of events from both sides—the two jets were given clearance to shoot down the Pakistani plane.[7] At 11:17 am IST (10:47 am PKT), nearly two hours after takeoff from Pakistan, the Atlantic was intercepted and an infrared homing R-60 air-to-air missile was fired at it by Squadron Leader P.K. Bundela, hitting the engine on the port side of the plane.[9] This resulted in the aircraft going out of control and spiralling down, crashing at approximately 1130 hours IST, at the approximate location 23°54′N 68°16′E. All 16 personnel on board the Atlantic-91, including five officers of the Pakistan Navy, were killed.”
There is lot of different reports to listen.. but its create confusion. What is truth behind this. No one say clear. Indian take away the wreckage of Air craft.. and where was Pakistani Armed Forces are they not reached timely ? is this any justification? Some Navy Persons said . A soldier have Shoulder Fire Missile but he can’t take action…etc. True lie stories… what is real happen. No one tells. Is that a Criminal Case of international Court? Why Pakistan submitted this case? “ Pakistan later lodged a compensation claim at the International Court of Justice, blaming India for the incident, but the court dismissed the case, ruling that the Court had no jurisdiction in the matter.” Pakistan Army Shot Down Indian Mig-21 and Mig-27. And Indian just need to relieve pressure from the general public of India . other wise why this Air craft fly near to border line is also very confusion thing.. only anti-submarine missile exocet. No Guns no safety with out help of Fighter Jets this Aircraft nothing to do……...and during hard time tension was too high of both Countries and they fly close to Border Line this Sindh Area are the Weakest point of Pakistan Arm Forces. And after this deadly result 16 Important persons of Pakistan Navy loss their lives and Pakistan do nothing after this Pakistan did not Shot Down any Indian Naval Air Crafts which was flying near to Run of Kutch Area ? ..
Point No. 1…Pakistan loss the battle and do nothing?
Point No.2 ... Pakistan Afraid of Bill Clinton warring?
Point No.3 …Pakistan Afraid of BVR Missiles?
Point No.4… In that a mistake of Prime Minster of Pakistan not a give brave replied?