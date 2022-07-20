Atif Mian, Why Pakistan Isn't Getting Better.

I was about to post this thread but just got busy in things.



While I do read his writings often, and agree with them too, what he says is most of the times not anything new. Even I know our money goes to unproductive sectors of the economy, our money is in cash (I have seen private jets bought with actual duffel bags full of USD), our tax base is miserably small, and so on.



But he often times lacks in giving a clear cut remedy. A sweeping statement like "We should divert money from sugar and real estate to productive sectors" is one which even I have been making.



What I want to see from him is if he becomes the finance minister tomorrow, then what steps will he undertake in the first 6 months or whatever...what will he do to bring about the change.



This is not to criticize his credentials or diss on his intellect, but I do believe a person of his knowledge and calibre should be presenting remedies rather than repeating what has been said a million times over.