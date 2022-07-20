Atif Mian, Why Pakistan Isn't Getting Better.

Hopefully the world lets Pakistan fail this time so that Pakistan is forced to actually fix its issues instead of papering over them like they do every single time.
Pakistan's political system is totally not fit for purpose and will never reform itself to become adequate without such a thing happening.
Pakistan's economic system is totally not fit for purpose and will never reform itself to become adequate without such a thing happening.
Pakistan's elite system is totally not fit for purpose and will never reform itself to become adequate without such a thing happening.