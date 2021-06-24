Atif Aslam hopes to perform with Arijit Singh in Pakistan's northern areas

INDIAPOSITIVE
Calling all Atif Aslam and Arijit Singh fans!
The former, Pakistani music's golden boy, had not only become of the most sought-after playback singers in Bollywood but managed to leave a name in the Indian film industry. He has already worked with the famous singer Arijit Singh on a song but now, the Aadat crooner is hoping to share the stage with the Tum Hi Ho hitmaker sometime soon!
Aslam is currently busy shooting for his upcoming track, Rafta Rafta. Sharing a glimpse from the northern areas of Pakistan, where he is for a shoot, the singer shared a video showing stunning locales from his car as Singh’s Hawayein played in the background. Tagging the Indian singer, Atif wrote in the caption, “Imagine performing here for our fans," as he praised Arijit for his melodic voice. "Beautifully sung brother.”
The duo, in 2017, had partnered for a song called Musafir for the film Sweetie Weds NRI. The song was composed by the young Palash Muchhal, who reached out to talent across the border. Musafir has four versions in the film, one of which features Atif and Arijit. “It's a heart-touching and emotional track. I tried my best to bring out the dard in it,” said Aslam, in an interview with Mid-day.
Asked why he thought of choosing Singh and Aslam, Muchhal had shared, “They are both extremely talented musicians and my favourites, too. I have grown up listening to Atif Aslam and I love Arijit Singh's voice. Both express pain and I needed that for Musafir.” The composer added that when the singers heard the tune, they instantly agreed to it.
A couple of years ago, in a live Facebook chat, a fan asked Aslam who's a better singer between him and Arijit, to which he sportingly replied, "Of course... Arijit!" He then went on to say, "Jis ko khuda izzat daita hai, uss ko aap ko bhi izzat daini chahiye [If God's kind to someone you should also respect them]. Arijit ko izzat mili hai [Arijit has been blessed and people should respect him]. I am no one to control anyone. We need to understand there's no such thing as number one."
