Atif Aslam hopes to perform with Arijit Singh in Pakistan's northern areas

Atif Aslam hopes to perform with Arijit Singh in northern area

The Aadat crooner is hoping to share the stage with the Tum Hi Ho hitmaker sometime soon!

Calling all Atif Aslam and Arijit Singh fans!The former, Pakistani music's golden boy, had not only become of the most sought-after playback singers in Bollywood but managed to leave a name in the Indian film industry. He has already worked with the famous singer Arijit Singh on a song but now, thecrooner is hoping to share the stage with thehitmaker sometime soon!Aslam is currently busy shooting for his upcoming track,. Sharing a glimpse from the northern areas of Pakistan, where he is for a shoot, the singer shared a video showing stunning locales from his car as Singh’splayed in the background. Tagging the Indian singer, Atif wrote in the caption, “Imagine performing here for our fans," as he praised Arijit for his melodic voice. "Beautifully sung brother.”The duo, in 2017, had partnered for a song calledfor the filmThe song was composed by the young Palash Muchhal, who reached out to talent across the border.has four versions in the film, one of which features Atif and Arijit. “It's a heart-touching and emotional track. I tried my best to bring out thein it,” said Aslam, in an interview withAsked why he thought of choosing Singh and Aslam, Muchhal had shared, “They are both extremely talented musicians and my favourites, too. I have grown up listening to Atif Aslam and I love Arijit Singh's voice. Both express pain and I needed that for.” The composer added that when the singers heard the tune, they instantly agreed to it.A couple of years ago, in a live Facebook chat, a fan asked Aslam who's a better singer between him and Arijit, to which he sportingly replied, "Of course... Arijit!" He then went on to say, "[If God's kind to someone you should also respect them].[Arijit has been blessed and people should respect him]. I am no one to control anyone. We need to understand there's no such thing as number one."