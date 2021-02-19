ATC orders blocking Manzoor Pashteen, MNA Mohsin Dawar’s CNICs

Foxtrot Alpha
KARACHI:
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) ordered to block the identity cards of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leaders Manzoor Pashteen and MNA Mohsin Dawar on Friday, Express News reported.
The PTM leaders were previously declared absconders, after the failed to appear before the court in a case pertaining to provocative speech and sedition.
Before adjourning the hearing till March 9, the court ordered the identity cards of the accused to be blocked and a report submitted regarding it.
Both the PTM chief and MNA Dawar are nominated in a treason case and for provoking the public against the state through their speeches.
Also read: MNA Ali Wazir sent to jail on judicial remand
Late last year, an ATC sent another PTM leader, MNA Ali Wazir, and others to jail on a judicial remand.
Police produced Wazir and others before the ATC in Karachi. The court sent all the accused to jail on judicial remand.
The court further directed the investigating officer to submit the challan before the court till the next hearing.
PTM leader was arrested in Peshawar on December 16 on charges of hate speech against state institutions while addressing a rally in Karachi on December 6, according to police sources.
