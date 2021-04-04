What's new

ATC judge along with family gunned down near Swabi interchange

Aftab Afridi was targeted on Peshawar Motorway while travelling from Swat to Islamabad, says Swabi DPO


April 04, 2021

atc judge aftab afridi photo express file


ATC judge Aftab Afridi.

PESHAWAR: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge and his family were gunned down by unknown assailants near Swabi interchange in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) on Sunday, police officials said.

District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi Mohammad Shoaib said that ATC judge Aftab Afridi, along with his family, was travelling on the Peshawar Motorway from Swat to Islamabad and was targeted near the Indus River crossing.

He said that Afridi, two women, his two-year-old son, died on the spot while the driver and a gunman sustained injuries during the tragic incident.


According to Rescue 1122, the two women are Afridi's wife and daughter.




The bodies and injured have been shifted to the Bacha Khan Hospital in Swabi.

DPO Shoaib also said that the incident appears to be a result of personal enmity and further investigation is underway.
The first information report (FIR) was lodged against five suspects including Danish Afridi, Jamal Afridi and Gul Mat Shah on the complaint of slain judge's son Abdul Majid.

"My father and family came to Peshawar to attend a cousin's wedding," said Danish Afridi, another son of the deceased.
Danish said that two vehicles coming from behind opened fire on his father's car while he was in another vehicle.
K-P IGP Dr Sanaullah Abbasi also visited the crime site.



Strongly condemning the murder, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the “perpetrators of this gruesome act will be apprehended and dealt with full severity of the law”.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, while condemning the incident, directed the police official to apprehend the elements involved as soon as possible.

He said that those behind the heinous act will be taken to task. "Targeting women and children is a cruel act," he added.
Sharing the grief of the family, the chief minister said that they will be provided full justice.



tribune.com.pk

ATC judge along with family gunned down in Swabi interchange | The Express Tribune

DPO Swabi said Aftab Afridi was targeted on Peshawar Motorway while travelling from Swat to Islamabad along with his family
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1378798757580529668

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1378805504084967431


The traitor moles are sitting in the highest places in our country. I have no doubt it is related to cases or judgments given by swat ATC to terrorists.
 
