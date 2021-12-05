ATC hands down 16-year jail term to 19 TLP men The Pindi Bhattian police had booked 34 TLP workers on the charges of killing a policeman, among other offences.

GUJRAT: An anti-terrorism court of Gujranwala has convicted 19 activists of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and awarded them 16-year imprisonment under four different sections in a case of attacking police during the riots in Hafizabad.ATC judge Natasha Naseem Sipra also imposed a fine of Rs30,000 to each of the convicted person. She, however, acquitted 15 others in the case.The Pindi Bhattian police had booked 34 TLP workers on the charges of killing a policeman, injuring several others, blocking the roads, snatching the anti-riot jackets and other such offences.The case had been lodged under various sections including 302, 324, 148, 109 of Pakistan Penal Code as well as sections 6/7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act on April 13 this year.The judge awarded 15 years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs30,000 each in three different offences of section 6 of ATA and one-year imprisonment in section 148 of PPC. The convicts have already been arrested and kept in the Hafizabad district jail.Those who have been convicted included Rahmat Ali, Tariq Manzoor, Asghar Ali, Tasleem Yasin, Hassnain Badsha, Sheikh Abdul Razzaq, Farasat Ali, Akmal Shahzad, Muzammal Riasat, Amir Shahzad, Saqib Ali, Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Abbas, Muhammad Usman, Iftikhar Hussain, Mansab Ali and Yasin.