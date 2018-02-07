What's new

A

ASKardar

Oct 2, 2019
An ATC (anti-terrorism court) in Karachi on Tuesday sentenced two accused to death in the infamous Baldia factory fire case, eight years after the deadliest industrial blaze in Pakistan’s history which claimed the lives of over 260 people.

The then MQM Baldia Town sector in-charge Abdul Rehman alias Bhola and Zubair alias Charya were the main accused in the case as the prosecution said they ignited the fire to execute the plan.

On September 11, 2012, 264 workers were burnt alive when a multi-storey garment factory – Ali Enterprises – was set on fire in Baldia Town.

Meanwhile, four other accused in the case Shahrukh, Fazal Ahmed, Arshad Mehmood and Ali Mohammad – who were gatekeepers of the ill-fated industrial unit were also awarded life sentence for facilitating the crime.

The court, however, acquitted the remaining four accused – MQM-P leader Rauf Siddiqui, Iqbal Adeeb Khanum, Ali Hassan Qadri and Abdul Sattar – for the lack of evidence against them.
 
darksider

darksider

May 13, 2014
Small fishes are ready to sacrifice. Big fishes are free to roam for committing more crimes.
They ignite the fire but who gave them order to ignite the fire?
Thier bosses will never get punishment in this justice system.
Our justice system is a joke.
 
