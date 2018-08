Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Prime Minister, passes away at 93

The death came after a long spell of illness for the BJP leader.

Born on December 25, 1924 in Gwalior, Mr. Vajpayee was elected 10 times to the Lok Sabha from four different States (the first time in 1957 from Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh), and was twice a Member of the Rajya Sabha in a storied career.