6. The Final Order of the Federal Ombudsman reads that the complainant did not attend “all” three weekly Hearings but does not quote what modus operandi for her travel to Karachi was made thrice in presence of increasing international flights eliminations.

7 Atta-ul-Haq Qasmi introducing the wonderful working of the Federal Ombudsman, wishes that the masses at large should have awareness about existence of this انصاف کا جادو گھر. He wonders indirectly in a “silent suggestive and in an advisory” that in presence of such a “انصاف کا جادو گھر“ delivering “cheap” and “at door step”, why should (masses) not go to this “انصاف کا جادو گھر“ rather than spending (paying) lacs on the Black Coats (which could better be paid to the airlines and other travel related expenses to “collect” delivery of free justice at door steps of “انصاف کا جادو گھر“.

04 June