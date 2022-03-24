At UNGA, Bangladesh demands civilian protection, aid access in Russia-Ukraine war​

News Desk, bdnews24.com

Published: 2022-03-25 03:22:40 BdST

Bangladesh has joined other countries at the United Nations General Assembly to demand civilian protection and aid access in Ukraine during Russia’s invasion of the East European country.

The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly supported the demand on Thursday, while also criticising Russia for creating a “dire” humanitarian situation resulting from its invasion exactly one month ago, according to the UN News.During its 11th Emergency Special Session, 193 Member States adopted the resolution -- Humanitarian consequences of the aggression against Ukraine -- with 140 votes in favour, five against – Russia, Syria, North Korea, Eritrea and Belarus – and 38 others abstaining. It was drafted by Ukraine and 90 co-sponsors.At the end of a second morning of deliberations on competing draft resolutions addressing Ukraine’s humanitarian crisis, 67 States voted not to take action and vote on a second text penned by South Africa -- Humanitarian situation emanating out of the conflict in Ukraine -- which made no reference to Russia or its role originating the conflict.Despite that, 50 countries gathered in the General Assembly Hall, did favour moving to a vote on the Russian-backed South African draft, and 36 abstained, but the resolution did not garner enough support to proceed to a full vote.Bangladesh and 34 others had abstained from voting another resolution reprimanding Russia earlier this month for invading Ukraine and demanding that Moscow stop fighting and withdraw its military forces.