JEHANZEB KHAN ( Pakistan ) said that the present expenditure on international trade in conventional arms is close to $2 trillion. Ironically, the total budget of the United Nations is only 3 per cent of the world’s total military expenditure, with about 33 times more being spent on fuelling and exacerbating conflicts than on preventing them. The same troubling trend is mirrored at the regional level, in particular in South Asia, where one State’s military spending grossly and vastly outnumbers that of others. This has the potential of fuelling instability and jeopardizing a delicate regional balance, he said, emphasizing that Pakistan neither wants nor is engaged in an arms race in the region.

