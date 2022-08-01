At UN, Iraq's Foreign Minister Demands Withdrawal of Turkish Forces Deadly strike that hit a vacation resort in northern Iraq has further soured relations between Turkey and Iraq

Iraq's foreign minister took his government's demands Tuesday to the U.N. Security Council,following a deadly strike on a vacation resort that Baghdad has blamed on Turkish forces.y," Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told council members.The foreign minister traveled to New York to attend the emergency council meeting.e on a resort in the Kurdish governorate of Dohuk that killed nine civilians, including three children.and demanded compensation and an international investigation., of which he told reporters there are about 4,000 operating without Baghdad's agreement." he said. "."