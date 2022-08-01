What's new

At UN, Iraq's Foreign Minister Demands Withdrawal of Turkish Forces

Iraq's foreign minister took his government's demands Tuesday to the U.N. Security Council, where he sought the withdrawal of Turkish forces from Iraqi territory following a deadly strike on a vacation resort that Baghdad has blamed on Turkish forces.

"We denounce the illegal presence of Turkish military forces on Iraqi territory," Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told council members.

The foreign minister traveled to New York to attend the emergency council meeting. It follows a July 20 strike on a resort in the Kurdish governorate of Dohuk that killed nine civilians, including three children.

Baghdad has blamed Ankara and demanded compensation and an international investigation.

Hussein called on the Security Council to adopt a resolution compelling Turkey to withdraw all of its military forces from Iraq, of which he told reporters there are about 4,000 operating without Baghdad's agreement.

"If Turkey refuses, then Turkey should be held responsible," he said. "Turkey must stop bringing about suffering against the people of Iraq."

At UN, Iraq's Foreign Minister Demands Withdrawal of Turkish Forces

Deadly strike that hit a vacation resort in northern Iraq has further soured relations between Turkey and Iraq
