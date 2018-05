At UN, India praises Bangladesh’s successes

India has praised Bangladesh for its achievements at the 3rd Cycle Universal Periodic Review of Human Rights records at the UN in Geneva.

India "warmly" welcomed the delegation of Bangladesh and thanked it for its "useful" National Report."We commend Bangladesh on the progress achieved in ensuring inclusive development, poverty reduction, food security, access to safe drinking water for all and total sanitation coverage," Ambassador Rajiv K Chander, India's permanent representative at Geneva, said during the session.He said his country appreciates Bangladesh’s implementation of social security initiatives such as Vulnerable Group Development, Food for Education Programme and Female Secondary School Assistance under the National Social Security Strategy of 2015.He said it is “praiseworthy that several measures for empowering women have resulted in improving gender equality in accessing education, healthcare & employment and in ensuring equal participation in the decision making process at the highest level”.The Indian delegation asked for some details on the legal and policy initiatives.Ambassador Chander also recommended that Bangladesh continue to invest in ICT for its large youth population to ensure “a better standard of living."Law Minister Anisul Huq led Bangladesh delegation at the review of the country situation.