At the request of Greece, the ban on the transportation of Russian oil by EU tankers was removed from the 6th package of sanctions.

Currently, Greek tankers carry 65% of Russian oil transported by sea.

Can Turkey impose restrictions on the passage of Greek tankers through the straits? Meanwhile, some Greek media continue to question why the Istanbul strait or airspace was not closed to Russia!

On the other hand, some Greek politicians continue to try to identify Russia's Ukraine war with Turkish history, and in this forum or social media, some Greek friends accuse Turkey of being a supporter of Russia at every opportunity! They are like a newbie gamer who presses all the keys to pass the level.

While voices continue to rise as to why Turkey does not participate in the sanctions against Russia, the fact that they exempt themselves from their own sanctions shows their understanding of embargo.

Did you mention EU principles? Here is EU policy #1 you need to know!
 

