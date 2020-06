"After modi revised the rules of engagement, China and India held talks at the military commander level, and India established a strong field." On Tuesday, the Chinese and Indian delegations held talks again in moldo, Ladakh, the border area between the two countries. Indian media summed up the above title. The core of India's attitude is two words: tough.According to Indian media reports, yesterday's talks lasted 11 hours, with the participation of a delegation led by general Khalid Singh, commander of the 14th army group. At the meeting, India proposed to China:1. China withdrew its troops from the North Bank of Bangong Lake.2. The Chinese side withdrew its forces from the valley of garwan and restored the status quo in important strategic areas.3. China will reduce the deployment of "deep areas" on the disputed border.4. Restore the hot spring area of Kiam.5. China has stopped military buildup in the disputed areas.6. China resumed its deployment before the beginning of April.7. The Indian army is ready for an all-round war. It will no longer abide by the relevant agreement that the two countries' armies will not use hot weapons or sharp cold weapons during the confrontation. It has authorized the front commanders of the Indian army to deal with China "completely free" on the border between China and India.Sources said that India also asked China to provide a specific withdrawal schedule.(AI translation) https://mil.news.sina.com.cn/china/2020-06-24/doc-iirczymk8688472.shtml