At the End: Who Won? US? or Afghanistan?

Guys....

This is interesting debate. Americans are gonna leave soon. People have already started talking WHO WON.

Some say US, some say Afghanistan.....

I say - Taliban WON, US got TIRED while Afghanistan GOT BLOWN UP.

What do you say? :)
 
Who won? how would you define it? Talibans, yes but the situation is still fluid, they flushed foreign forces, but what awaits them in kabul remains to be seen.

US, its president don't even want to talk about it, because after successfully negotiating an exit, the "absolutely not" phrase is the start of the phase where US is no longer the superpower and others countries will start treating them like another state.

Pakistan, although it can claim victory of defeating a superpowers through proxies. But the cost has been heavy to say the least economically, socially and 20 priceless years.
 
