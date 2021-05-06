At the End: Who Won? US? or Afghanistan?

PaklovesTurkiye
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 1, 2015
- 6,751
- 9
- Country
-
- Location
-
Guys....
This is interesting debate. Americans are gonna leave soon. People have already started talking WHO WON.
Some say US, some say Afghanistan.....
I say - Taliban WON, US got TIRED while Afghanistan GOT BLOWN UP.
What do you say?
This is interesting debate. Americans are gonna leave soon. People have already started talking WHO WON.
Some say US, some say Afghanistan.....
I say - Taliban WON, US got TIRED while Afghanistan GOT BLOWN UP.
What do you say?