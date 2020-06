This is the first time China has admitted to any casualty since the clash, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.







A Chinese commanding officer was among those killed in the June 15 clash in eastern Ladakh, China's army confirmed during military talks with India at Galwan last week, according to sources.



This emerged at a time India and China held Lieutenant General-level talks at Moldo on the Chinese side of Chushul today to resume discussions on the disengagement process, which was stalled by the worst-ever border confrontation between the Indian and Chinese armies since 1967.



The first admission from China of any casualty has emerged a week after the clash in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action. Army sources have said 45 Chinese soldiers were killed or injured in the brawl that erupted near Galwan River 15,000 feet high in the Himalayas. However, Beijing has not given any casualty figure so far, claiming it does not want any escalation.



An Indian officer, Colonel BL Santosh Babu, was also killed in the line of duty. Seventy-six Indian soldiers were injured and are likely to rejoin duty within weeks, after recovery, army sources said.



From double the dead Chinese, from Indians now comes we also killed your commanding officer claim.