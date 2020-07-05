AT&T selects DriveNets Network Cloud for its next-gen core

29 September 2020 | Natalie BannermanNetworking software company DriveNets confirms that its DriveNets Network Cloud is providing the software-based core routing solution for AT&T’s US backbone.Due to the impact of Covid-19 the need for infrastructure to be able to scale flexibly and convey the exponential demands of 5G, broadband and entertainment content services, as well as AI and Edge applications – has only increased.“We’re thrilled about this opportunity to work with AT&T on their next gen core network, and proud of our engineers for meeting AT&T’s rigorous certification process that field-prove the quality of our solution,” said Ido Susan, CEO of DriveNets.“This announcement demonstrates to those who questioned the disaggregated network model that our Network Cloud is more scalable and cost-efficient than traditional hardware-centric routers. DriveNets is transforming the network in the same way that VMware transformed the compute and storage industry.”DriveNets Network Cloud software turns the physical network into a shared resource supporting multiple network services. It runs on standard white boxes built by Original design manufacturer partners like UfiSpace who provided the white boxes to AT&T, based on the Jericho2 chipset from Broadcom. This approach lowers the cost per bit and improves network profitability.“We are proud that AT&T's core routing platform will utilize our white box solution where we can take part in the largest live Dis-Aggregated network in the world.”“AT&T’s submission of the Distributed Disaggregation Chassis white box architecture based on Jericho2 is making a big impact on driving the networking industry forward,” added Ram Velaga, senior vice president and general managerCore Switching Group, Broadcom.DriveNets Network Cloud offers significant capacity and scale for networking service providers and cloud hyperscalers, supporting small to largest core, aggregation and peering network services.It runs on scalable physical clusters ranging from 4Tbps to 768Tbps, acting as a single router entity. This model offers both network scaling flexibility, similar to cloud architectures, as well as the ability to add new service offerings and scale them efficiently across the entire network.“I’m proud to announce today that we have now deployed a next gen IP/MPLS core routing platform into our production network based on the open hardware designs we submitted to OCP last fall,” said Andre Fuetsch, AT&T’s CTO of network services, in his keynote speech at the Open Networking and Edge Summit.“We chose DriveNets, a disruptive supplier, to provide the Network Operating System (NOS) software for this core use case.”