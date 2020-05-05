At popular Jerusalem promenade, archaeologists find a First Temple-era palace

Rare column heads located at Armon Hanatziv walkway, indicating residents of ancient city found their fortunes outside the walls after easing of Assyrian siege 2,700 years ago

The palace was likely built in the early seventh century B.C.E. in King Hezekiah's time, after Jerusalem had survived a siege by the Assyrians – capitals uncovered show palm tree motif typical of Kingdom of Judah

Elaborately decorated capitals bearing the symbol of the Judahite monarchy apparently from a palace erected 2,700 years ago were discovered in Jerusalem, the Israel Antiquities Authority revealed on Thursday.

Archaeologists have uncovered majestic column heads from a First Temple-era palace at Jerusalem’s Armon Hanatziv promenade, with the remnants of the ancient building going on public display for the first time on Thursday.The owner of the lavish Jerusalem mansion — which would have enjoyed a monumental view of the Old City and the Temple — remains a mystery, but archaeologists were able to date the finds back to the era of the Judean kings, due to the proto-Aeolic features of the soft limestone architecture.The finds include three complete medium-sized limestone “capitals” and items from lavish window frames, the Israel Antiquities Authority said Thursday.The column head design will appear strikingly familiar to Israelis — it adorns the five-shekel coin of the modern State of Israel in tribute to the First Temple era.“This is a very exciting discovery,” said Yaakov Billig, of the Israel Antiquities Authority. “This is a first-time discovery of scaled-down models of the giant proto-Aeolian capitals, of the kind found thus far in the Kingdoms of Judah and Israel, where they were incorporated above the royal palace gates. The level of workmanship on these capitals is the best seen to date, and the degree of preservation of the items is rare.”The finds from the First Temple Period were made in the neighborhood of Armon Hanatziv, a strategic hill located south of Jerusalem's Old City.A team headed by IAA archaeologist Yaakov Billig discovered the buried pieces of palace, with beautifully carved capitals in the style of the Kingdom of Judah, in November, during a dig ahead of the construction of a visitors' center.The finds were revealed at a press conference, attended by Culture Minister Hili Tropper. The evidence of a palatial edifice outside the ancient walls of Jerusalem is "the discovery of a lifetime," Doron Spielman, vice president of the City of David Foundation, said.he palace was possibly destroyed during the Babylonian conquest of Jerusalem in 586 B.C.E., said Yuval Baruch, the head archaeologist for the Jerusalem District at the IAA. The remains were found in the area of destruction."The quality not only of the capitals but other finds, such as the columns, is extraordinary," Baruch told Haaretz. He added that throughout the Levant, finds of this exceptional quality are associated with royal estates.Billig explained that "The capitals hadn't just fallen during the destruction. They had been purposefully buried in the ground." The rest of the site had been leveled. In antiquity, what could be recycled and used somewhere else was taken. But in this case, the decorated architectural elements were removed from the building and squirreled away in a niche.More Here>