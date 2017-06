At Paris Air Show, posters dominate HAL's display of prowess

HAL was the only significant participant from India

On the contrary, China had around 15 companies present at the Air Show, and had its latest fighters and drones on display.

Ironically, right outside the HAL chalet, on display was a full-scale mock-up of China's armed drone Wing Loong II, with all its missiles.

Officials from AVIC said at the Air Show that the jet had received a "lot of attention from potential foreign buyers."

Not much details about the meetings were shared, but an official indicated there was no major outcome.

As for the indigenous fighter Tejas, $203 million has been approved for establishing a second production line for the Tejas. Together, the two Tejas production lines will annually roll out 16 aircraft in a year, while at present only eight are being made in a year.