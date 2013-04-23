What's new

At long last, Turkey's Altay tank finds an engine from South Korea

Turkey had hoped to power the Altay with the German MTU engine and RENK transmission, but talks with German manufacturers in recent years failed due to a federal arms embargo on Turkey. Germany is one of a number of European governments that have limited exports to Turkey over its involvement in the Syrian civil war.

In order to bypass German export license restrictions, the South Korean companies will “de-Germanize” some German components in the power pack, sources familiar with the Altay program have said.


At long last, Turkey’s Altay tank finds an engine from South Korea

The Altay program has faced delays due to a lack of access to significant components like the engine, transmission and armor.
