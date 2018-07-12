What's new

At least two killed, 17 injured in Lahore blast

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
51,369
84
57,494
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Johar Town Bomb Blast

LAHORE: At least fourteen people got injured in a blast in Lahore’s Johar Town area on Wednesday, ARY News reported.
Rescue sources relayed that the injured have been shifted to the Jinnah Hospital for medical attention. Four of the injured are in critical condition, they added.




Seemingly, the sources said, the blast was caused by a main gas pipeline exploding in the residential area. However, it is yet not clear what exactly caused the blast. They said that the explosion was heard far and wide and was so powerful that the windowpanes of adjoining buildings broke.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar visited the site of the blast. He said the cause of the explosion has not yet been determined.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the blast and directed the provincial police chief to submit a report after conducting a thorough investigation into it.

He instructed that those responsible for the explosion be brought to justice at once and the best possible medical aid be provided to the injured. He called for declaring a medical emergency at the Jinnah Hospital and other health facilities in the provincial capital.

This is a developing story…

Loud Blast reported in Lahore's Johar Town (arynews.tv)
 
Clutch

Clutch

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
12,037
6
16,784
At least 12 injured in blast at Lahore's Johar Town, says deputy commissioner
Imran GabolPublished June 23, 2021 - Updated 5 minutes ago
Facebook Count
Twitter Share
1

This picture shows the site of the blast in Lahore's Johar Town.— Photo courtesy author

This picture shows the site of the blast in Lahore's Johar Town.— Photo courtesy author
This picture shows the site of the blast in Lahore's Johar Town. — Photo courtesy author

This picture shows the site of the blast in Lahore's Johar Town. — Photo courtesy author
This picture shows the site of the blast in Lahore's Johar Town.— Photo courtesy author

This picture shows the site of the blast in Lahore's Johar Town.— Photo courtesy author
This picture shows the site of the blast in Lahore's Johar Town.— Photo courtesy author

This picture shows the site of the blast in Lahore's Johar Town.— Photo courtesy author
This picture shows the site of the blast in Lahore's Johar Town. — Photo courtesy author

This picture shows the site of the blast in Lahore's Johar Town. — Photo courtesy author
This picture shows the site of the blast in Lahore's Johar Town.— Photo courtesy author

This picture shows the site of the blast in Lahore's Johar Town.— Photo courtesy author
This picture shows the site of the blast in Lahore's Johar Town.— Photo courtesy author

This picture shows the site of the blast in Lahore's Johar Town.— Photo courtesy author



At least 12 people have been injured in a blast in Lahore's Johar Town, officials said.
Speaking to Samaa TV at the site of the incident, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik said that 12 people, including women and children, had been injured. He said that the injured also included a police official.
He said that while it was not immediately clear what had caused the blast, it had left behind a crater. "We will only be able to determine the cause after carrying out an investigation," he said, adding that the area was being cordoned off.



TV footage showed the blast took place in a residential area, causing damage to nearby houses and shattering windows.
A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 said that it was not immediately clear what caused the blast. "So far we have not been able to determine whether a gas pipeline burst or whether it was a cylinder. But we have shifted four people [to the hospital] and more injured are expected," he said.
In a statement, Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said that the injured were being taken to Jinnah Hospital. "The nature of the blast is being determined," he said.
He also directed officials to keep citizens away from the site of the blast so that there is no hindrance in carrying out rescue and relief efforts.

Punjab CM takes notice
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the blast, and directed the IG to investigate the incident and submit a report. "Those responsible for the blast should be brought under the law," he said.
He told authorities to provide the best medical facilities to those who were injured, while also directing officials to impose an emergency at Jinnah Hospital. He also told the additional IG CTD to reach the scene of the blast.
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid also took notice and directed the Punjab chief secretary and IG to submit a report. The minister prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
51,369
84
57,494
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
What I have read on twitter is that Hafiz Saeed residence is two KM away. This could be gas blast but looking more likely it to be a bomb blast. First DW documentary comes on Lashkar and Hafiz Saeed and then this blast. Way to much of a co incidence.
 
M

Moon

FULL MEMBER
Oct 27, 2014
1,727
2
2,140
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Clutch said:
At least 12 injured in blast at Lahore's Johar Town, says deputy commissioner
Imran GabolPublished June 23, 2021 - Updated 5 minutes ago
Facebook Count
Twitter Share
1

This picture shows the site of the blast in Lahore's Johar Town.— Photo courtesy author's Johar Town.— Photo courtesy author

This picture shows the site of the blast in Lahore's Johar Town.— Photo courtesy author
This picture shows the site of the blast in Lahore's Johar Town. — Photo courtesy author's Johar Town. — Photo courtesy author

This picture shows the site of the blast in Lahore's Johar Town. — Photo courtesy author
This picture shows the site of the blast in Lahore's Johar Town.— Photo courtesy author's Johar Town.— Photo courtesy author

This picture shows the site of the blast in Lahore's Johar Town.— Photo courtesy author
This picture shows the site of the blast in Lahore's Johar Town.— Photo courtesy author's Johar Town.— Photo courtesy author

This picture shows the site of the blast in Lahore's Johar Town.— Photo courtesy author
This picture shows the site of the blast in Lahore's Johar Town. — Photo courtesy author's Johar Town. — Photo courtesy author

This picture shows the site of the blast in Lahore's Johar Town. — Photo courtesy author
This picture shows the site of the blast in Lahore's Johar Town.— Photo courtesy author's Johar Town.— Photo courtesy author

This picture shows the site of the blast in Lahore's Johar Town.— Photo courtesy author
This picture shows the site of the blast in Lahore's Johar Town.— Photo courtesy author's Johar Town.— Photo courtesy author

This picture shows the site of the blast in Lahore's Johar Town.— Photo courtesy author



At least 12 people have been injured in a blast in Lahore's Johar Town, officials said.
Speaking to Samaa TV at the site of the incident, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik said that 12 people, including women and children, had been injured. He said that the injured also included a police official.
He said that while it was not immediately clear what had caused the blast, it had left behind a crater. "We will only be able to determine the cause after carrying out an investigation," he said, adding that the area was being cordoned off.



TV footage showed the blast took place in a residential area, causing damage to nearby houses and shattering windows.
A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 said that it was not immediately clear what caused the blast. "So far we have not been able to determine whether a gas pipeline burst or whether it was a cylinder. But we have shifted four people [to the hospital] and more injured are expected," he said.
In a statement, Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said that the injured were being taken to Jinnah Hospital. "The nature of the blast is being determined," he said.
He also directed officials to keep citizens away from the site of the blast so that there is no hindrance in carrying out rescue and relief efforts.

Punjab CM takes notice
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the blast, and directed the IG to investigate the incident and submit a report. "Those responsible for the blast should be brought under the law," he said.
He told authorities to provide the best medical facilities to those who were injured, while also directing officials to impose an emergency at Jinnah Hospital. He also told the additional IG CTD to reach the scene of the blast.
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid also took notice and directed the Punjab chief secretary and IG to submit a report. The minister prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
Click to expand...
A bike can't carry that many explosives as claimed by witnesses. Can't rule out gas.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 2, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Already soaked in blood .. 2018 elections
Replies
0
Views
257
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Lahore blast facilitator's house razed in Bajaur; father, brothers arrested
7 8 9 10 11 12
Replies
173
Views
7K
Areesh
Areesh
khanz
The evil against Pakistan........
Replies
2
Views
489
khanz
khanz
fatman17
The Afghan Connection of Terrorism in Pakistan (Updated)
Replies
0
Views
326
fatman17
fatman17
Clutch
THE ROAD OUT OF GWADAR
2
Replies
28
Views
2K
Dalit
Dalit

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom