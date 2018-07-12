At least two killed, 17 injured in Lahore blast

Rescue sources relayed that the injured have been shifted to the Jinnah Hospital for medical attention. Four of the injured are in critical condition, they added.Seemingly, the sources said, the blast was caused by a main gas pipeline exploding in the residential area. However, it is yet not clear what exactly caused the blast. They said that the explosion was heard far and wide and was so powerful that the windowpanes of adjoining buildings broke.Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar visited the site of the blast. He said the cause of the explosion has not yet been determined.Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the blast and directed the provincial police chief to submit a report after conducting a thorough investigation into it.He instructed that those responsible for the explosion be brought to justice at once and the best possible medical aid be provided to the injured. He called for declaring a medical emergency at the Jinnah Hospital and other health facilities in the provincial capital.This is a developing story…