At least two killed, 17 injured in Lahore blast

At least 12 injured in blast at Lahore's Johar Town, says deputy commissioner
Imran Gabol
Published June 23, 2021 - Updated 5 minutes ago
This picture shows the site of the blast in Lahore's Johar Town.— Photo courtesy author
At least 12 people have been injured in a blast in Lahore's Johar Town, officials said.
Speaking to Samaa TV
at the site of the incident, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik said that 12 people, including women and children, had been injured. He said that the injured also included a police official.
He said that while it was not immediately clear what had caused the blast, it had left behind a crater. "We will only be able to determine the cause after carrying out an investigation," he said, adding that the area was being cordoned off.
TV footage showed the blast took place in a residential area, causing damage to nearby houses and shattering windows.
A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 said that it was not immediately clear what caused the blast. "So far we have not been able to determine whether a gas pipeline burst or whether it was a cylinder. But we have shifted four people [to the hospital] and more injured are expected," he said.
In a statement, Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said that the injured were being taken to Jinnah Hospital. "The nature of the blast is being determined," he said.
He also directed officials to keep citizens away from the site of the blast so that there is no hindrance in carrying out rescue and relief efforts.
Punjab CM takes notice
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the blast, and directed the IG to investigate the incident and submit a report. "Those responsible for the blast should be brought under the law," he said.
He told authorities to provide the best medical facilities to those who were injured, while also directing officials to impose an emergency at Jinnah Hospital. He also told the additional IG CTD to reach the scene of the blast.
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid also took notice and directed the Punjab chief secretary and IG to submit a report. The minister prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.